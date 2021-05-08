Business Buzz: Lisa's Pasty Pantry closes; PPP loans available

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Lisa's Pasty Pantry has permanently closed after 25 years in business. The business was located at 2004 W. Sussex Ave. in Missoula and their last day was April 30.
"We would like to thank all of our loyal customers for their support," a voicemail message at the business states. "We appreciate each and every one of you."
Anyone wanting to purchase restaurant equipment or Butte memorabilia can leave a message at the business' phone number at 406-543-0839.
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced earlier this week that Paycheck Protection Program funds have been almost entirely exhausted, leaving only select lenders able to offer the loans. In the Northern Rockies, nonprofit lender MoFi is continuing to provide these forgivable loans to small businesses in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. While most traditional financial institutions are no longer able to make PPP loans, approximately $8 billion remains in congressionally mandated funding for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) like MoFi to help businesses that continue to endure economic hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MoFi is now accepting PPP applications from all business types for loans of up to $250,000. As a CDFI, MoFi specializes in supporting businesses with a PPP that aren’t served by traditional banks or credit unions, including, but not limited to, sole proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed individuals. In the past year, MoFi has provided more than 3,000 PPP loans, with an average loan size of $22,000.
“We know businesses across our region are still feeling the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want our partners in banking to know that we’re here to help their customers with PPP if they are no longer able to do so,” said Dave Glaser, president of MoFi. “We’re working to ensure that every business that needs a PPP loan is able to get one before funds run out or the program sunsets at the end of the month.”
The PPP loan applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2021, or until program funds run out. To apply through MoFi, businesses must be located in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington or Wyoming. Application instructions can be found on MoFi’s website at mofi.org/paycheck-protection-program-loan/.
United We Eat, a project of the nonprofit Soft Landing Missoula, is selling tickets to a May 22 virtual cooking class.
Tibetan chef and Soft Landing Missoula Board member Tenzin Lhaze, along with her mother Tseten Bhuti, will show attendees how to cook momos. Momos are steamed filled dumplings. Veggie and meat options are available. Learn more about the class, the chefs, and buy tickets at bit.ly/3xU3JEm. A bamboo steamer will be needed for the class.