Business Buzz: Lisa's Pasty Pantry closes; PPP loans available

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Lisa's Pasty Pantry has permanently closed after 25 years in business. The business was located at 2004 W. Sussex Ave. in Missoula and their last day was April 30.

"We would like to thank all of our loyal customers for their support," a voicemail message at the business states. "We appreciate each and every one of you."

Anyone wanting to purchase restaurant equipment or Butte memorabilia can leave a message at the business' phone number at 406-543-0839.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced earlier this week that Paycheck Protection Program funds have been almost entirely exhausted, leaving only select lenders able to offer the loans. In the Northern Rockies, nonprofit lender MoFi is continuing to provide these forgivable loans to small businesses in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. While most traditional financial institutions are no longer able to make PPP loans, approximately $8 billion remains in congressionally mandated funding for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) like MoFi to help businesses that continue to endure economic hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.