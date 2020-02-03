Business Buzz: Local businesses get job creation grants, wages up in Missoula County

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Missoula County’s average annual wages have increased while the county’s poverty rate has decreased relative to Montana’s statewide averages, according to data recently compiled by the Montana Department of Revenue. For the first time, the average hourly wage exceeded $20 per hour, reaching $20.35. That's according to a new report from the Missoula Economic Partnership.
“This is exactly what we’ve been working toward in Missoula by increasing the number of high-paying jobs that can be filled by people in our community — we know folks expect us to keep creating pathways for people to improve their circumstances until we reach the top of Montana’s list for wages and the bottom of the list for poverty,” said Grant Kier, Missoula Economic Partnership president and CEO.
In 2016, average wages in Missoula County were 95.1% of Montana’s state average. That number has climbed to 97.5% in 2020. Of the seven urban centers in the state, Missoula experienced the second-highest rate of wage growth over the past five years, up 14.5% from 2016, when the average hourly wage in Missoula County was $17.78.
The Montana Department of Commerce’s Big Sky Trust Fund job creation grant program awards grants to companies creating jobs at or above the average hourly wage. In order to access the full grant award, companies in Missoula must pay the equivalent of $20.35 hourly, which equals an annual full-time wage of $42,328. Missoula County serves as the applicant and fiscal sponsor of Missoula businesses accessing the program.
“We’re encouraged to see these numbers, which demonstrate that programs like the Big Sky Trust Fund job creation grants are moving the needle in the right direction,” said Josh Slotnick, Missoula County Commission chair. “We look forward to supporting more businesses that create opportunities for Missoula County residents to prosper.”
Missoula Mayor John Engen said he attributes Missoula’s wage growth, in part, to collaborative efforts in the community to encourage high-wage job creation.
“When we founded the Missoula Economic Partnership a decade ago, we wanted, quite simply, more folks to make a living wage,” Engen said. “So we set about helping businesses with similar goals grow and prosper and we’re seeing the results of that intentionality. We don’t create good jobs, but we foster an environment where businesspeople who do want to be. And we have much more work to do.”
Gov. Steve Bullock announced last week that almost $1.4 million in job-creation grant funds will be available to support growing businesses to train new workers and create up to 221 jobs.
“Montana businesses are the backbone of a strong economy for our state and job opportunities for Montana workers,” Bullock said. “Investing in the future of Montana means investing in the future of Montana businesses, and that’s exactly what these funds will do.”
A total of $1,255,000 will be awarded through the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund (BSTF) Job Creation Program at the Montana Department of Commerce. Additionally, four businesses will receive a total of $130,900 in Workforce Training Grant funding to train new workers. These competitive reimbursement programs help to support long-term, sustainable business growth.
Missoula County will receive up to $135,000 on behalf of Montana Health Solutions Inc. doing business as Consumer Direct Management Solutions, to support creating an estimated 18 jobs. Grant funds will be used to purchase equipment, software and furniture, and for wage reimbursement. The company will also receive up to $90,000 in Workforce Training Grant funding to train the new workers. Consumer Direct Management Solutions, which facilitates self-directed home health and personal care, is expanding its presence in the national marketplace.
Missoula County will receive up to $45,000 on behalf of Bedrock Sandals LLC to support creating an estimated six jobs. Grant funds will be used to purchase equipment, software, furniture, lease rate reduction and for wage reimbursement. Bedrock Sandals designs outdoor footwear.
Local and tribal governments may apply for BSTF funding on behalf of businesses for the creation of good-paying jobs. Businesses may apply directly for WTG funding. Funds are provided once the jobs have been created at the qualifying wage and eligible expenses have been incurred.
The next funding application deadline is March 11, 2020. Find more information about the Big Sky Trust Fund at BSTF.MT.GOV and the Workforce Training Grant at WTG.MT.GOV.