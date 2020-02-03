Business Buzz: Local businesses get job creation grants, wages up in Missoula County

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Missoula County’s average annual wages have increased while the county’s poverty rate has decreased relative to Montana’s statewide averages, according to data recently compiled by the Montana Department of Revenue. For the first time, the average hourly wage exceeded $20 per hour, reaching $20.35. That's according to a new report from the Missoula Economic Partnership.

“This is exactly what we’ve been working toward in Missoula by increasing the number of high-paying jobs that can be filled by people in our community — we know folks expect us to keep creating pathways for people to improve their circumstances until we reach the top of Montana’s list for wages and the bottom of the list for poverty,” said Grant Kier, Missoula Economic Partnership president and CEO.

In 2016, average wages in Missoula County were 95.1% of Montana’s state average. That number has climbed to 97.5% in 2020. Of the seven urban centers in the state, Missoula experienced the second-highest rate of wage growth over the past five years, up 14.5% from 2016, when the average hourly wage in Missoula County was $17.78.