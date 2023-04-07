Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

A parcel of land near the northeast corner of the intersection of Russell and West Broadway has been listed for sale by owner Dave Harmon.

The lot, which includes the address of 1418 W. Broadway through 1440 W. Broadway, houses the old ZooTown Thrift building, a cannabis store, eight apartments and an older house.

Harmon said he and his wife have listed it for $1.5 million on Craigslist but they haven't listed it through a real estate agent.

"My preference would be to find somebody that wants to develop it," he said. "There's stuff that needs to be done with the place. It was built back in the 1950s."

He said he's had a Phase II environmental assessment completed on the property because there were buried old fuel tanks due to a gas station being on the property in the 1950s.

"Both the DEQ and the EPA signed off on it being all clean, so it's good to go," he said.

Harmon noted that the property lies both within the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's Urban Renewal District II, where builders can qualify for Tax Increment Financing, and a federal Opportunity Zone. In those zones, developers can qualify for sizeable tax breaks on new investments and development.

Harmon characterized the eight apartments as "low-income" housing, and said he's told all of the residents that in a year or so something could happen. The parcel is about .75 acres and does not include the Cats on Broadway property that is actually on the corner of the intersection.

The city owns the former Sleepy Inn property across the street and will list that property for sale in the hopes of getting housing or mixed-use built there in the future. Harmon said his property would be a good investment for someone with big ideas.

"The city would be missing out not to have something nice get built there," he said. "It seems like an opportunity to start to spruce up that end of town."

It looks like the Taco Bell at 2320 N. Reserve will be getting an upgrade. The company has received a building permit for a remodel of some of the exterior and interior.

The exterior will be painted with new paint colors, according to the permit. The drive-thru will be upgraded to a dual drive-thru with new menu boards and canopies. The existing kitchen will be remodeled and the dining area will get an updated decor.

Ragheef, an Arabian restaurant at 1016 W. Broadway in Missoula, is temporarily closed for Ramadan through April 25. However, Kamoon, in the same building, is still open 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.