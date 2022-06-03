Business Buzz: M-80 Chicken gets second truck; onX gets state job creation grant

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
There's a second food truck for all you spicy chicken lovers.
Montana native and former University of Montana athlete Nick Jackson along with his wife McKenna Cramer, a former Griz cheerleader, are opening their second M-80 Chicken food truck less than two years after their first. Jackson opened M-80 Chicken in September of 2020 after being laid off from his tech job due to the pandemic. He said he had a vision of bringing spicy food and his entrepreneurial spirit to his favorite community. The original truck is often parked at KettleHouse's Myrtle Street Taphouse.
“Having one location and consistent hours allows people to always know where to find us," Jackson said. "We have a lot of regulars that show us support, and we owe a lot to KettleHouse for giving the truck a home.”
He said after the first truck opened, he was bombarded with event requests. However, a combination of the success at the KettleHouse location and the truck’s difficulty traveling long distances made it tough to accept many invites.
Now he has converted a 1972 Ford Stepvan to the next M-80 Food Truck. The new truck can be found at Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight all summer long, along with several Brewfests and other events.
“We’re looking forward to serving up hot chicken at more community events, meeting new customers, and having a great Missoula summer," Jackson said.
The original truck will stay at KettleHouse Tap Room on Myrtle Street Wednesday through Saturday from 5-8 p.m. M-80 Chicken serves Nashville-style hot fried chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken and weekly specials.
Missoula County received $80,000 in job creation funds to assist onXmaps, Inc. with the creation of 16 jobs in the first year. The company offers hunting mobile applications for outdoor adventurers, enabling them to navigate public and private lands.
“We’re thrilled to be a recipient of the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund grant (and) we’d like to thank the Montana Department of Commerce, as well as all those who helped us achieve this milestone,” said Keith Giordano, operations manager for onX. “We’re very passionate about our Missoula roots, and care deeply for the area’s economic health, its workforce, and its residents. We look forward to growing alongside our hometown well into the future.”
More BSTF funding opportunities are available. The money comes from Montana's coal severance tax. The next application deadline for Job Creation and Planning projects is June 15, 2022. For more information, contact Annmarie Robinson at the Montana Department of Commerce at 406-841-2250 or visit MarketMT.com.