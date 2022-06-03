Business Buzz: M-80 Chicken gets second truck; onX gets state job creation grant

Missoula County received $80,000 in job creation funds to assist onXmaps, Inc. with the creation of 16 jobs in the first year. The company offers hunting mobile applications for outdoor adventurers, enabling them to navigate public and private lands.

“We’re thrilled to be a recipient of the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund grant (and) we’d like to thank the Montana Department of Commerce, as well as all those who helped us achieve this milestone,” said Keith Giordano, operations manager for onX. “We’re very passionate about our Missoula roots, and care deeply for the area’s economic health, its workforce, and its residents. We look forward to growing alongside our hometown well into the future.”

More BSTF funding opportunities are available. The money comes from Montana's coal severance tax. The next application deadline for Job Creation and Planning projects is June 15, 2022. For more information, contact Annmarie Robinson at the Montana Department of Commerce at 406-841-2250 or visit MarketMT.com.