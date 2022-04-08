Business Buzz: Missoula agency seeks input on how to spend Tax Increment Financing

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency is looking for feedback as it prioritizes the types of projects it funds using Tax Increment Financing.

“The Missoula Redevelopment Agency is committed to providing consistent, accessible, and understandable information to everyone in our community,” the agency wrote in a press release. “We're starting by hearing from residents about their priorities for the neighborhoods in their Urban Renewal Districts. We also want to make clear how our public investments benefit Missoula.”

Inside those districts, property taxes generated from new development projects are overseen by the agency. Developers can apply for TIF assistance to offset the cost of portions of new projects that benefit the public. The agency can also choose to fund fully public projects, such as bridges, parks, sidewalks or other infrastructure.

“Please keep in mind that the money to fund public projects comes from private investment that grows the tax base,” the press release said. “These public/private partnerships between the city and private developers build the resources to undertake projects that benefit the community like permanently affordable housing, parks and trails, infrastructure and social services. However, even with public/private partnerships, we do prioritize types of projects based on overall City and community goals.”

Visit engagemissoula.com to take a survey before April 16. The purpose of this survey is to gain additional community input as the agency reviews these priorities.

The Last Best Supply Store recently opened in Southgate Mall. Missoula natives Brooke and Alex Blackler offer a mix of locally-made artisan goods from 22 different makers as well as their in-house line of customized and customizable products.

Their 4,000-square-foot store is located in the former Lane Bryant location inside the mall. The Blacklers said they are trying to elevate local artists and support the community. They have handcrafted goods like wooden bowls, hand-wrapped jewelry, artisan skin-care lines and an array of Griz and Bobcat gear.

