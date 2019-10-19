Here's a look at some business news around the Missoula area:
The 2019 Montana Downtown and Main Street Conference will take place in downtown Missoula October 23-25. Hosted by the Downtown Missoula Partnership and Destination Missoula, the theme of the annual conference is Seen and Unseen: Community Vision & Resources.
Designed for cities and towns large and small, the conference is a professional development opportunity for civic leaders, elected officials, business and property owners, nonprofit directors, tourism advocates, municipal staff and preservationists.
It will offer presentations, panel discussions, and tours centered on the topics of community planning, economics, tourism, arts and culture, development, public/private partnerships, funding, redevelopment, and historical preservation and interpretation. Presenters include professional planners, historians, state agencies, and more. The conference is open to chambers of commerce, professionals, volunteers, city planners and officials, business owners, and anyone interested in promoting and revitalizing communities, downtowns, and Main Streets.
James Lindberg, senior policy director at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, will serve as the keynote speaker on Thursday, Oct. 24. Based in Denver, Lindberg works across the country, offering policy research and solutions for more inclusive, healthy, and resilient communities. He has led several nationally-recognized preservation and sustainable development projects for the National Trust, including the adaptive use of a former dude ranch in Rocky Mountain National Park and the green rehabilitation of a historic school building in Denver.
“We are really excited to welcome folks from communities large and small across this great state of Montana to learn about what makes our Main Streets and Downtown so special and how to enhance and showcase those assets,” said Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership. “This conference attracts professionals from all types of nonprofit organizations, city, county and state agencies, and private sector professionals together to learn from each other. We’re excited to showcase some of Downtown Missoula’s recent successes.”
Registration for the Montana Downtown & Main Street Conference is open online at missouladowntown.com/events/montana-downtown-main-street-conference/. Additional questions can be directed to the Downtown Missoula Partnership via email (info@missouladowntown.com) or phone (406-543-4238).
The 2019 annual meeting for the Missoula Economic Partnership will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Wilma Theater.
"In an effort to provide value and engagement across our investors and stakeholders, we’ve created a full day of programming from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. that will culminate in the Early Stage Montana (ESMT) Statewide showcase," said Lindsay Wallace, the Partnership's spokesperson.
Registration will be required for attendance, and the event will be open to the public for a registration fee. Partnership investors will receive access to a pre-registration link, and each investor organization may register up to two attendees during the pre-registration period. The organization has not yet set up a registration process.
A multidisciplinary engineering, surveying, and planning firm headquartered in Missoula called DJ&A announced that is has acquired the assets of Ecosystem Research Group, an environmental consulting firm also headquartered in Missoula. DJ&A recently broke ground on a $5.8 million building in Missoula's Westside neighborhood.
The merger of these two firms strengthens DJ&A’s ability to provide comprehensive engineering and environmental services to their clients and brings significant depth in resource modeling, monitoring, permitting, and planning expertise to the firm, according to DJ&A marketing coordinator Emily Snitker.
“We are highly enthusiastic about partnering with ERG in this next stage of growth for our firm," said Christopher Anderson, president and chief executive officer of DJ&A. “We are continuously evaluating opportunities to better serve our clients, and this acquisition will immediately add new depth to our environmental capabilities and will allow us to more readily respond to a growing demand for these services. We are pleased to welcome all employees of ERG to DJ&A, and look forward to creating long-term value through this acquisition for both our employees and our clients.”
ERG was founded in Missoula in 1997 by Gregory Kennett and has grown over the last 22 years to include a staff of environmental scientists, planners, and GIS professionals. ERG has distinguished itself as a leader in Missoula and across the country in providing comprehensive environmental services to both local and national clients, including Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and local tribal agencies.
"We are looking forward to combining our team’s expertise with DJ&As,” Kennett said. “The merging of these two companies will result in new, exciting professional teams and allow us to offer a wider range of services to current and future clients.”
Founded in 1973, DJ&A has offices in Vancouver, Washington, and Denver, Colorado.