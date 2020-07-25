Business Buzz: Missoula nonprofit awarded $65M in tax credit; Roosterloo closes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's a look at some business news in western Montana:

This week, the U.S. Treasury awarded Missoula-headquartered nonprofit community lender MoFi $65 million in New Markets Tax Credits to lend to businesses and projects in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, according to a press release from MoFi.

"The NMTC Program was authorized under the Community Renewal and Tax Relief Act of 2000 to help stimulate private investment and economic growth in low-income and rural areas," the release stated. "Communities and local businesses that can benefit from the program typically are unable to access capital for projects that help create jobs and growth in these areas."

NMTC funding is awarded once a year through a highly competitive process by the Treasury. Since 2008, MoFi has received NMTC awards totaling $631 million, and has financed more than 45 projects across Montana, Idaho and Wyoming that created and retained nearly 4,400 jobs. Prior awards have helped build or expand manufacturing facilities, community food banks, medical centers, grocery stores, homeless shelters, mixed-use buildings and more.

Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are supporters of the NMTC Program.