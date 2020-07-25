Business Buzz: Missoula nonprofit awarded $65M in tax credit; Roosterloo closes

Here's a look at some business news in western Montana:
This week, the U.S. Treasury awarded Missoula-headquartered nonprofit community lender MoFi $65 million in New Markets Tax Credits to lend to businesses and projects in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, according to a press release from MoFi.
"The NMTC Program was authorized under the Community Renewal and Tax Relief Act of 2000 to help stimulate private investment and economic growth in low-income and rural areas," the release stated. "Communities and local businesses that can benefit from the program typically are unable to access capital for projects that help create jobs and growth in these areas."
NMTC funding is awarded once a year through a highly competitive process by the Treasury. Since 2008, MoFi has received NMTC awards totaling $631 million, and has financed more than 45 projects across Montana, Idaho and Wyoming that created and retained nearly 4,400 jobs. Prior awards have helped build or expand manufacturing facilities, community food banks, medical centers, grocery stores, homeless shelters, mixed-use buildings and more.
Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are supporters of the NMTC Program.
“Whether it’s our bars and breweries, mom-and-pop shops or outdoor recreation companies, Montana’s small businesses are the heart and soul of our local economies and our state,” Tester said in a statement. “During this time of crisis, when so many of these businesses are facing uncertain futures, it's absolutely critical that we make investments into Montana’s main streets. This tax credit will help MoFi provide businesses with the resources they need to be successful, create jobs and opportunities, and help jump start our state’s economy.”
Daines also said the credits will boost the local economy.
“This critical funding will help create jobs and support small businesses across Montana’s communities,” Daines said. “I will continue working to ensure Montanans can get back to work and keep our small businesses up and running.”
MoFi's press release stated that because of the recent economic downturn related to COVID-19 and the NMTC program’sjob creation record, discussions are taking place to consider how the program can again help with recovery.
“It’s challenging to attract economic investment to low-income communities in Montana in good times, but especially so during a pandemic," said Dave Glaser, MoFi’s President. "The NMTC permanently extended would give us a predictable source of capital to fuel Montana’s economic recovery through COVID-19 and beyond."
Roosterloo, a new restaurant that opened in the spring of 2019 by the Missoula International Airport, has closed.
"We have decided to close," a social media post stated. "It has been quite a difficult year for a new business. We will resurface again, not sure where or when, but we will! Thank you Missoula for all of your support and understanding."
U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines announced this week that $5,941,992 in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds have been approved for the Missoula Urban Transportation District. These funds were appropriated through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Montana’s transportation infrastructure is essential for the safety of folks in Missoula and also for the bottom line of Main Street businesses that power one of our state’s largest economies,” Tester said. “These funds are a critical investment that will help hard hit workers and state agencies keep the wolf away from the door and make sure infrastructure in rural America is not cast aside during this crisis.”
“Mountain Line is proud to have continued providing essential service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, helping keep our community going even during the height of the shutdown in Missoula,” said Corey Aldridge, General Manager of Mountain Line. “I am proud of our team for how quickly we adopted new safety measures and policies, from sanitizing our buses multiple times a day to mandatory masking since May."
However, the new policies have a financial cost, Aldridge continued.
"The CARES Act funding is not only helping us offset immediate capital needs, but is allowing us to put safeguards in place so we can continue providing essential service as we head into an uncertain economic future.”
The funding will address immediate needs, including offsetting costs for software upgrades to help communicate fluctuating schedules to riders more efficiently. The funding will also support software for Mountain Line's ADA Paratransit service to increase messaging capabilities and make service more efficient and safer.
“This critical funding will support the transportation needs of Montanans in Missoula during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Daines said. “I will continue working to ensure we support public transportation routes for Montanans.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.