Business Buzz: Missoula Winter Market; Native-owned business grants awarded

Here's some business news in the western Montana area:

The Missoula Valley Winter Market is running on Saturdays through April 22nd at Southgate Mall in the main indoor corridor next to the entrance to Scheels.

The market runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays and features a variety of local vendors, from Mission Valley Shrimp to Tilted Halo gluten-free baked goods. Visitors can also find jewelry, meats, kitchenware, locally-grown vegetables, snacks and beauty products.

The Montana Department of Commerce announced $320,000 in grant funding through the Montana Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant program has been awarded to 24 new and expanding Native-owned small businesses.

Tribal leaders noted the impact the IEF grants have on creating and sustaining economic opportunities for Native-owned businesses.

“Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grants have been a success among Native businesses and have enabled those businesses to go to the next level of success,” said Little Shell Chippewa Tribal Chairman Gerald Gray.

“The Montana Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grants have been a huge asset to Indian Country and have helped several businesses fill the financial gap in either starting a business or expanding services," said Sharon Small, executive director of The Peoples Partners for Community Development.

Grant recipients are:

Blackfeet Tribe:

C&C Meat Processing in Babb will receive $14,000 to purchase a smoker, scale and labeler, and upgrade its air conditioning unit.

Sweet Pine Outfitters in Browning will receive $14,000 to purchase a shed and pay for initial startup expenses.

Iron Shield Creative in Browning will receive $12,000 to purchase a camper and upgraded video equipment.

Chippewa Cree Tribe:

Chachi’s Tacos in Box Elder will receive $14,000 to purchase commercial kitchen equipment.

Creeations in Box Elder will receive $14,000 to purchase supplies, materials, and maintain its website.

Inspired Life in Box Elder will receive $12,000 to purchase equipment, supplies, and pay for startup expenses.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes:

Eagles Wings in Polson will receive $14,000 to purchase a pre-built structure to be used for office space.

Sunshine Can-dles in Polson will receive $14,000 to purchase a freestanding workshop for product production.

C Diamond C Rodeo in Hogeland will receive $12,000 to purchase a trailer and equipment.

Crow Tribe:

Camp Custer in Hardin will receive $12,000 to purchase equipment and building materials.

Ropey Warrior in Crow Agency will receive $14,000 to purchase equipment and inventory.

Wolf Mountain Outfitters in Lodge Grass will receive $14,000 to purchase equipment and inventory.

Fort Belknap Indian Community:

Unity Enterprises in Hays will receive $14,000 to purchase equipment and supplies.

Cowgirl CharLee’s in Harlem will receive $14,000 to purchase inventory and for building improvements.

Attention to Detail in Hays will receive $12,000 to purchase equipment and inventory.

Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes:

Caffeind To Go in Poplar will receive $14,000 to purchase a vehicle, machinery, and equipment.

Smoke Signal Studio will receive $14,000 to purchase new camera equipment as well as upgrade technology and supplies.

Wolf Point General Mercantile in Wolf Point will receive $12,000 to purchase and install new commercial lighting.

Little Shell Chippewa Tribe:

Auto Works Repair and More in Great Falls will receive $14,000 to purchase machinery and equipment.

Mobile Coffee in Havre will receive $14,000 to purchase vehicles and machinery.

Havre Historic Tours and More in Havre will receive $12,000 to purchase machinery, equipment, and new technology.

Northern Cheyenne Tribe:

Medicine Bear Industries DBA S&H Auto will receive $14,000 to purchase equipment and upgrade technology.

H. James Contractors will receive $14,000 to purchase vehicles and a trailer.

FGM & Adri Logging will receive $12,000 to purchase equipment.

The Indian Equity Fund is one of four financial assistance programs under the Office of Indian Country Economic Development at the Montana Department of Commerce. Other programs include the Native American Business Advisors Grant, Native American Collateral Support, and the Tribal Tourism Grant.

Learn more at the Office of Indian Country Economic Development website at business.mt.gov.