Business Buzz: Mobile cafe in Potomac, new Persian food truck, compost drop-off site

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Travelers in the Potomac area have had a unique dining option for the past year.

The Copper Cliff Cafe is a mobile food trailer that operates from May through October. They serve dinners and breakfast on Highway 200 near mile marker 19 at 1677 Copper Cliff Drive, although you'll have to check their Facebook page for exact times and days. They are also located at the Axmen near the Wye some days. They often have live bluegrass music and "blue plate specials" every week like pasta Bolognese with warm garlic bread and cheesecake.

Soil Cycle’s new food scrap drop-off area at the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project at 1527 Wyoming Street opened the week of July 11th.

According to executive director Casey Valencia, food waste in a landfill piles up, rots and releases toxic methane gas that leads to over 15% of total methane emissions.

To address that issue, Soil Cycle, a compost-based nonprofit, offers monthly $10 memberships to anyone in the community who wishes to drop their food scraps off at their new compost corral located near MUD’s rain garden and parking lot. Food scraps will be collected weekly by bicycle and hand processed into healthy compost to ensure efforts remain hyper local and carbon negative.

To sign up to drop-off your own kitchen scraps with Soil Cycle, visit the organization's website at members.soilcyclemissoula.com//forms/drop-off/.

Open Road, a bicycle and Nordic equipment shop in Missoula, is closing sometime in August of this year.

"They say that all good things must come to an end," the company wrote on social media. "John has decided to take an early retirement, and Ryan is looking for new challenges after logging over 20 years at the shop. It's been a good run. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to those who came before us, Cary and Tom, followed by Len and Dan, and of course all our loyal customers over the years. Quite literally we could not have done it without you."

A new Persian food truck has opened in Missoula. Lil' Persia made its debut on July 19. They'll be open during lunch and at night in downtown Missoula. They offer plov, a rice and meat dish, along with sambusas, which are like samosas but with meat. They also offer sweet treats and drinks. For more information follow them on Instagram.