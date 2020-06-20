Business Buzz: MoFi gets $3M from Google for small biz loan fund; WinCo construction underway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The nonprofit community development finance institution MoFi announced it has received $3 million in a loan award from the Grow with Google Small Business Fund.

MoFi is headquartered in Missoula. Its business loan program "provides flexible loans to businesses that cannot access financing from a bank or credit union," according to a press release.

"As the current economic crisis unfolds, business owners across the Northern Rockies are desperate for resources to help them stay afloat," said MoFi President Dave Glaser. "MoFi is honored to be a part of a larger effort to provide financing to these businesses, including minority- and women-owned small businesses, that may not have anywhere else to turn right now."

The award was announced by the Opportunity Finance Network.

The unrestricted grants can support operations, loan capital, loan loss reserve, capacity building, or any other purpose.

Community Development Finance Institutions are lenders with "a mission to serve small businesses underserved by mainstream finance and a proven model for moving capital into the hardest to serve communities," according to MoFi.

Construction is well underway for the new WinCo grocery store in Missoula on Reserve Street. WinCo is remodeling the old 100,000-square-foot ShopKo site. The new store will feature full produce and meat sections, along with a deli, a bakery and a pizza department. A spokesperson said it will employ more than 140 full-time and part-time employees.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.