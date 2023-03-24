Here's some business, food, health, travel and entertainment news for western Montana:

The tenth annual Montana Fishing Film Festival is coming up on Saturday, April 1 at the Dennison Theatre in Missoula on the University of Montana campus.

“We say this every year but this is truly the best and highest quality lineup of films we have ever showcased,” said organizer Matt Devlin. “Films range from a stunning visual essay on fly fishing from brothers Logan and Jordan Lefler, who are local filmmakers hailing from Arlee, to an in-depth narrative about a fishing guide on the Rogue River who is battling his past. The films this year are moving and celebratory, and will remind seasoned and new anglers why we love this sport.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7. Tickets are available through mtfishingfilmfest.com.

"It is humbling and exciting to say the least that we are now a decade deep,” Devlin said. “From our humble beginnings at the old Crystal Theatre on Higgins to our current venues, we have grown, but always stayed true to the mission. Fly fishing ought to be fun, and we want to make it available to everyone. It’s that simple."

Devlin said proceeds will go to local nonprofits that work toward promoting river health.

"As a father I care deeply about the next generation of young men and women that will be enjoying the wonderful resources we have in the West, but I also want to leave things better than I found them,” he explained. “That is why we have partnered with Orvis this year and for the foreseeable future, and why we support local organizations like the Westslope Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Montana Trout Unlimited and the Clark Fork Coalition. It is also important to me that this sport be more accessible to more kids from all walks of life. In a very real way the more folks we get fishing the more conservationists we have as allies for wild places."

He also produced, shot and directed a film funded by Orvis, CD Fishing (a Missoula company), and The Wild Steelhead Coalition.

“The film is a fresh and engaging new way to frame the conversation around steelhead conservation,” Devlin said. “It’s called ‘B-Roll’ and features a fishing tactic called trout spey, in which anglers use a two-handed casting method. The film stars Heather Hodson, Giancarlo Lawrence and local angler Justin Karnopp.”

Tagliare Delicatessen recently opened its second location at the Old Sawmill District at 910 Wyoming Street. They offer a variety of sandwiches, cheeses, deli meats and other goodies.

It looks like there may be a new taco restaurant coming to Missoula? Cruz Tacos, which has operated a food truck in town in the past, has put up two signs on the former Heady's Pizza space at 1250 W. Broadway. The space has been home to many Missoula restaurants over the years, all involving pizza, so a taco eatery will be a new twist for that location.

The nonprofit Free Cycles is hosting a Bicycle Bazaar on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 732 S. 1st. St. W. in Missoula.

"The Bicycle Bazaar is a flea market style community cycling event and is not a prank," said program director Emily Jensen. "The event is meant for bicycle novices, enthusiasts, sellers, buyers, and curious neighbors alike. This event is focused on helping more people rides bikes while raising funds and clearing space for Free Cycles."

People seeking a new ride will have options to purchase bikes from Free Cycles or community vendors from throughout the region.

There will be a wide array of bicycles of all styles, sizes, and prices. Project bikes from the warehouse will be over half off. For example, a bike can be had for $10 instead of the typical price $30. There will also be free helmets, free bikes for kids ten and under and other bicycle resources available.

Avelo Airlines announced this week that they'll be offering exclusive nonstop service from Kalispell to Los Angeles-Hollywood.

Avelo will be the only airline offering flights between Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

Seasonal service will begin on May 22 and operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

"We are excited to have airline and destination options expanding here at Glacier Park International Airport," said Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski. "Avelo is a welcome addition to the GPIA family. More flight options will encourage competitive fares to the L.A. basin, and we look forward to the opportunities this new partnership will provide for residents and those wanting to travel to our beautiful area."

If you're interested in raising chickens, join the Missoula County Fairgrounds, Missoula Urban Demonstration and Blue Mountain Flowers for a three-part Backyard Chicken Series. Learn the ins and outs of raising backyard chickens in Missoula. The first session will start on Sunday, March 26 and will go over everything from raising chicks to common problems to be aware of. The second session on April 8 will go over the components of a coop and protecting your chickens from predators. Third session on May 6 will cover the continued care of your chickens including chicken enrichment. For more information or to sign up, go to mudproject.org.

Community Medical Center, part of Lifepoint Health, has announced the investment of $17.9 million to build a new cardiovascular center. The project, which includes a new 19,015-square-foot expansion and renovation of the current heart and vascular center, is slated to break ground this fall and will take approximately two years to complete.

“This is truly an exciting time for Community Medical Center and the entire region we serve," said Bob Gomes, CEO of Community. "This project ensures patients in Missoula and the surrounding areas have greater access to timely cardiac interventions. The new building and growth of our cardiovascular service line is a demonstration of our commitment to expanding access to services and investing in new technology and capabilities to meet the needs of our growing community."

The new, expanded center will be located adjacent to the current heart and vascular center on the Community Medical Center campus off South Avenue. It will include a distinct non-invasive cardiovascular diagnostic testing area, space for two cardiac catheterization labs, 10 new exam rooms and expanded physician office and clinical support areas. It will house most of the services offered by Billings Clinic Heart and Vascular, a partnership between Billings Clinic and Community Medical Center to provide full-time interventional and clinical cardiology services, including 24/7 STEMI coverage, electrophysiology and cardiac ultrasound services.