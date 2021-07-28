Business Buzz: Mustard Seed plans new location with rooftop dining

Here's some business news in the Missoula area.
The Mustard Seed, an Asian-fusion restaurant at Southgate Mall in Missoula, announced that it is building a brand-new facility at the mall right near its current location. The new space will be between the AMC theater and the old Lucky's Market on Mary Avenue.
A rendering of what the new Mustard Seed will look like.
“The building will have an updated interior and exterior look, including a rooftop dining space,” the company wrote on a social media post. “Stay tuned for grand opening details coming later this year!”
A manager for the company did not return a call seeking further information. Mustard Seed has a location in Missoula and a location in Spokane and has been open since 1978.
The AC Hotel in Missoula has announced that there has been a delay in opening its rooftop bar. The bar, called the 7R Bar because it’s located on the seventh floor, was supposed to open earlier this summer.
“We can’t wait to share these rooftop views with you when our 7R bar opens next year,” the company wrote on social media on July 12. “Our timeline has extended a bit thanks to the pandemic, but don’t worry, it’ll be worth the wait.”
Sunday Streets Missoula is coming to the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood on Aug. 8 from noon to 3 p.m. and will activate one mile of neighborhood streets starting and ending in Franklin Park.
“Jump off the sidewalk and take back the asphalt during Sunday Streets Missoula, which temporarily closes a 1-mile neighborhood loop to car traffic and opens it up to people for walking, biking, running, skateboarding, and enjoying all kinds of free, fun activities,” said Katherine Auge, a program specialist with Missoula in Motion.
The event has been held downtown on several occasions in the past.
“Sunday Streets celebrates how bikeable and walkable Missoula can be with activities for all ages and abilities," Auge said. "From public art installations, live music, free fitness classes in the park and food trucks to tons of activities hosted by community organizations, there is something for everyone.”
A complete list of scheduled activities is available at SundayStreetsMissoula.org or find Sunday Streets Missoula on Facebook.
As a collaboration between Missoula In Motion and the Franklin to the Fort Neighbors In Action, this year’s route will highlight several recent traffic calming projects that will be beautified by the community group. Attendees are invited to help with mural painting and planting in the newly installed traffic circles.
“Sunday Streets Missoula encourages all ages, all interests and all abilities to be active, support local businesses, and rethink how our community can be more livable,” Auge said.
Sunday Streets is seeking volunteers for 2.25-hour shifts. Perks include a free Big Dipper cone and a Sunday Streets logo trucker hat. Volunteer signup information can be found at SundayStreetsMissoula.org.
Mountain Line, the public bus system in Missoula, has been named the top public transit agency in the United States and Canada in its size category by the American Public Transportation Association. The organization was recently awarded the Outstanding Public Transportation System Achievement Award.
“This year’s submissions were some of the most competitive and outstanding that Awards Committee members have ever evaluated,” wrote the association’s awards chair, Jennifer Mitchell, in the announcement letter. “The individual assessments of our members found your nomination to be the very best.”
Mountain Line underwent a robust review process, according to communications director Shanti Johnson. The transportation association evaluated the agency’s performance over the past three years across multiple departments. The evaluation analyzed quantitative data such as vehicle revenue miles and operating costs. They also reviewed safety, accessibility, financial management and community relations.
“The national recognition that Mountain Line has received would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of all Mountain Line employees and the support of the City and County of Missoula and the residents of our district,” said Mountain Line board chair Jesse Dodson. “The directors of the board are proud to be part of the great things happening at Mountain Line that benefit us all.”
Some of Mountain Line’s accolades celebrated by the association include the agency’s commitment to a zero-tailpipe-emissions fleet by 2035 and its rapidly growing fleet of electric buses. With six battery-electric buses on the road and six more slated to enter service later this year, the agency’s fixed-route fleet will be 40% electric by January.