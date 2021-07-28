Business Buzz: Mustard Seed plans new location with rooftop dining

Here's some business news in the Missoula area.

The Mustard Seed, an Asian-fusion restaurant at Southgate Mall in Missoula, announced that it is building a brand-new facility at the mall right near its current location. The new space will be between the AMC theater and the old Lucky's Market on Mary Avenue.

Mustard Seed A rendering of what the new Mustard Seed will look like.

“The building will have an updated interior and exterior look, including a rooftop dining space,” the company wrote on a social media post. “Stay tuned for grand opening details coming later this year!”

A manager for the company did not return a call seeking further information. Mustard Seed has a location in Missoula and a location in Spokane and has been open since 1978.

The AC Hotel in Missoula has announced that there has been a delay in opening its rooftop bar. The bar, called the 7R Bar because it’s located on the seventh floor, was supposed to open earlier this summer.

“We can’t wait to share these rooftop views with you when our 7R bar opens next year,” the company wrote on social media on July 12. “Our timeline has extended a bit thanks to the pandemic, but don’t worry, it’ll be worth the wait.”