Business Buzz: Mysterious business closure, Old Post back in business

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The Old Post restaurant in Missoula is fully open. A social media post from the business had some information about employee benefits starting Jan. 1, leading to some confusion about when the business would open, but owner Kimberly Durham said the business opened in September.

"We are trying to get our customer base back after having to close for three months to get the liquor license transferred," Durham told the Missoulian.

The Taco John's restaurant at 623 W. Broadway in Missoula closed mysteriously and suddenly recently. The sign was taken down and no information is posted in the windows. Owner Bruce Doering, who recently sold his Marshall Mountain property as well, did not return a call seeking comment.

The public is invited to comment on the West Broadway Master Plan. The Envision West Broadway Community Master Plan provides the basis for public policy and redevelopment in the West Broadway area of the City of Missoula. Envision West Broadway establishes priorities for public-sector action while at the same time providing direction for complementary private-sector decisions, according to the Downtown Missoula Partnership.