Business Buzz: Mysterious business closure, Old Post back in business

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
The Old Post restaurant in Missoula is fully open. A social media post from the business had some information about employee benefits starting Jan. 1, leading to some confusion about when the business would open, but owner Kimberly Durham said the business opened in September.
"We are trying to get our customer base back after having to close for three months to get the liquor license transferred," Durham told the Missoulian.
The Taco John's restaurant at 623 W. Broadway in Missoula closed mysteriously and suddenly recently. The sign was taken down and no information is posted in the windows. Owner Bruce Doering, who recently sold his Marshall Mountain property as well, did not return a call seeking comment.
The public is invited to comment on the West Broadway Master Plan. The Envision West Broadway Community Master Plan provides the basis for public policy and redevelopment in the West Broadway area of the City of Missoula. Envision West Broadway establishes priorities for public-sector action while at the same time providing direction for complementary private-sector decisions, according to the Downtown Missoula Partnership.
The plan and its strategies serve as a tool to guide the development of city-owned properties, evaluate new development proposals, direct capital investment and to shape public policy in a manner that ensures this area becomes the neighborhood center its residents want it to be. The Plan contains an illustrative plan, diagrams, maps, and pictures to make concepts clear and accessible to city officials, residents, community groups, investors, developers, and other stakeholders.
To see the plan and comment visit envisionwestbroadway.com/report.
Four Missoula organizations have received grants totaling $430,000 from the Otto Bremer Trust in St. Paul, Minnesota. They are part of $1.3 million in grants the Trust awarded across Montana.
The grantees in western Montana are:
- Boys & Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation, Ronan, MT, $60,000. For general operations to ensure youth achieve academic success, develop good character and leadership, and create a healthy lifestyle in western Montana.
- Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County, Missoula, MT, $30,000. For general operations to provide after-school and summer programs to youth in Missoula County.
- Child Bridge, Inc., Bigfork, MT, $60,000. For general operations to find and equip foster and adoptive families for children who have suffered abuse and neglect in Montana.
- Homeword, Missoula, MT, $50,000. To provide financial, rent-wise, and homebuyer education and counseling in western Montana.
- Intermountain Deaconess Children's Services, Helena, MT, $100,000. To provide long-term residential treatment to help children overcome trauma and adverse psychological symptoms from severe abuse and neglect in Montana.
- Poverello Center, Inc., Missoula, MT, $50,000. For general operations to provide shelter, food, clothing, and other wrap-around services in western Montana.
- SIM-MT, Helena, MT, $50,000. For general operations to provide simulation training to first responders and emergency clinicians in rural Montana.
- University of Montana, Missoula, MT, $300,000. To support the Montana Public Radio which enriches the mind and spirit, inspires a lifetime of learning, and connects communities through access to exceptional programming.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust created in 1944 by Otto Bremer.
It is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin," said David Hakensen, a principal of the trust.
The Trust is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company. Since its founding, the Trust has invested more than $841 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org.