Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The Partners Hope Foundation has announced a $15.4 million capital campaign to pay for the construction of a new facility for hospice and end-of-life care in western Montana. The campaign has already raised $12.5 million from donations from individuals and private foundations, so they only have $2.9 million left to meet their goal.

Enough money has been raised that the project is moving forward, and construction will start this year near Missoula’s Reserve Street corridor on land generously donated by the Terry and Patt Payne family.

Partners Hope Foundation was founded in 2017 by a group of concerned community members and medical professionals who had a new vision for end-of-life care in western Montana. In collaboration with Partners In Home Care, the region’s longest-serving and only nonprofit hospice care provider, they have planned for and designed a center for hospice and end-of-life care that will serve the six-county region surrounding Missoula. The nonprofit’s campaign steering committee has been quietly fundraising to build and sustain the center.

The campaign is called the Embrace Campaign, and based on community need the team has designed a modern 12-bed facility that would provide in-patient, residential and respite care with room to expand.

“Our community never lost its long-term vision for a dedicated hospice facility after Missoula’s hospice house closed in 2000,” said Stan Seagraves, chair of the Embrace Campaign steering committee and a retired internist and hospitalist. “Thanks to the dedication of the Partners Hope Foundation volunteer board members, Partners In Home Care leadership and the generosity of our community, this vision will now be realized.”

Along with local service providers, including Tamarack Grief Resource Center, All Nations Health Center and veteran’s organizations, the center will also be a hub for end-of-life education and support services.

“Care and compassion are needed from life’s first breaths to our last,” said Amanda Yeoman Melro, Partners Hope Foundation executive director. “We believe our community can embrace all stages of life and offer the highest level of care. We invite you to join this effort by giving to the Embrace Campaign.”

Businesses looking for guidance about resources to improve their operations can attend one of the upcoming Assistance for Business Clinics sponsored by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry in partnership with local chambers of commerce and economic development organizations.

Assistance for Business Clinics provides new and established employers, accountants, bookkeepers, human resources professionals and attorneys the opportunity to meet with state workforce development experts to learn about state and local resources available to businesses, including:

Montana Minimum Wage

Unemployment Insurance

Workers’ Compensation Law

Using Independent and Construction Contractors

Overtime Regulations

Labor Law Posters

Using Labor Market Data

Montana Registered Apprenticeship

Job Service Montana

“The State of Montana offers a variety of resources and tools for employers to grasp a better understanding of their requirements and opportunities,” said Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Laurie Esau. “We’re excited to work with our partners across the state to provide this information to Montana employers.”

These clinics also provide continuing education credits for attendees.

For more information, visit dli.mt.gov/resources/abc-clinics.

Sterling Commercial Real Estate in Missoula has released its trends and projections for Missoula's apartment market.

According to Matt Mellott, the supervising broker at the company, the Missoula apartment market has experienced rock-bottom vacancy rates from 2020-2021, with apartment vacancy rates of less than 1%. That translated into an increase of 21.5% in asking rents from 2020 to 2021 and another 18% increase from 2021 to 2022. That's 43% in just two years. He said only about 400 new housing units were delivered in 2020 and 2021, which is well below the number of households that increased in Missoula, according to Census data.

"Missoula’s multifamily inventory is increasing which is good for tenants," he wrote in a recent email from the company. "While this signals growing demand and interest in the market, the number of new deliveries is likely to decline in the coming years as apartment vacancy climbs and development deals become unworkable. To avoid perpetuating the unhealthy cycle of boom and bust in housing availability, developers and city officials should look at demand, population growth, and other factors to more consistently meter out housing deliveries."