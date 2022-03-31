Business Buzz: New bagel bakery, historic Glacier inn for sale, new Internet competitor

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

A new restaurant called Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery appears close to opening, although an exact date is still uncertain.

It is located at 2865 North Reserve Street, just behind Firehouse Subs.

"We are pushing hard and overcoming the supply chain issues to open shortly," the company wrote on its website. "We appreciate your understanding and look forward to meeting your expectations!"

They will offer New York-made bagels, pastas, gelato and drinks.

The Missoula County commissioners will discuss an application from TDS Metrocom on April 7. The company wants to compete head-to-head with Charter/Spectrum in Missoula to provide broadband services. TDS Metrocom utilizes fiber-optic cables for its services, so it would provide high-speed internet capabilities.

Spectrum recently announced it has doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet from 100 to 200 megabits per second in Missoula.

The faster 200 Mbps speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers in Missoula and the company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with Spectrum Internet packages in the coming weeks. All markets in the company’s 41-state service area now feature Spectrum Internet starting speeds of 200 megabits per second.

“Beginning today, 200 Mbps is the starting speed of Spectrum Internet in every market we serve, including Missoula,” said senior vice president Carl Leuschner. “We are doubling starting speeds available to millions of additional homes, providing even more speed for streaming, remote work, and staying connected with family and friends, with no modem fees, data caps or contracts."

The historic Izaak Walton Inn next to Glacier National Park has been listed for sale for $17.95 million. The 100-acre property includes a 72-unit hotel, a restaurant, bar and event space. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is right near an Amtrak train platform.

