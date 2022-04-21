Business Buzz: New bagel shop opens in Missoula; 50th YMCA Riverbank Run slated

A new restaurant called Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery opened last Saturday, according to owner Les Kleinman.

It is located at 2865 North Reserve Street, just behind Firehouse Subs.

They offer authentic New York-style bagels that are boiled in New York and then heated back up here in Montana. Along with that, they've got a full espresso bar, a wide assortment of cream cheeses, gelatos, pastas and pasta sauces. They've also got cookies, cheesecakes, and cannolis (an Italian pastry).

According to the store's website, Kleinman was born and raised in New York City and has lived in Montana for seven years.

"He always wanted to live in Montana and be a part of the wonder that makes up this great state," his biography states. "Since coming to Montana the communities we serve have asked for great bagels (ever since hearing his accent) and so we set off on delivering this and more to our neighbors."

The YMCA Riverbank Run is back for its 50th year and the 2022 race will offer an in-person event on Saturday, April 30, as well as a virtual option leading up to race. Due to downtown bridge construction, the race will be held in Midtown at the Missoula Family YMCA. All race proceeds stay in Missoula and benefit the Missoula YMCA.

“The YMCA Riverbank Run is a Missoula tradition and it’s incredible to think that our community’s original footrace is turning 50,” said race director Keri McHugh. “Missoula is a running town. With so many races out there, it’s a testament that we’re out here celebrating 50 years of the YMCA Riverbank Run. We feel grateful to have the support of the Missoula community.”

Among its supporters are a number of local businesses that sponsor the race. Returning sponsors include title sponsor, Providence, as well as Stockman Bank, the Good Food Store, Runner’s Edge, WYR Clothing, Western Montana Clinic, Sprinkler Maniac and the University of Montana.

“We’re thrilled to have so many returning sponsors that support our race year after year,” said McHugh. “We’re also pumped to welcome three new enthusiastic sponsors: Elite One Source, SCHEELS Missoula and Valley Physical Therapy.”

More than 2,000 people participate in the Riverbank Run annually. Racers can choose from the 1 Mile, 5K and 10K races, or they can earn bragging rights by running all three in the Riverbank Run’s signature event, the Trifecta. The race will start and end at the YMCA due to the Higgins Avenue/Beartracks Bridge construction project.

“We’re proud to offer a competitive race and fun run for all in our community. Sponsors make that possible,” said McHugh. “Races start at $12 for youth and $35 for individuals, and everyone gets a commemorative race shirt. We also offer the Riverbank Run Grade School Challenge through local elementary schools, which is a fun way for school-age kids to get involved.”

The YMCA Riverbank Run is the Missoula YMCA’s second-largest fundraiser. All race proceeds stay in Missoula, and support the Y’s scholarship program to ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate.

Registration for the 50th Annual YMCA Riverbank Run is going on now at riverbankrun.org. The in-person event will be Saturday, April 30, at the Missoula Family YMCA at 3000 S. Russell St. Virtual racers have between now and April 30 to run and upload their race results.

