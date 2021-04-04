Business Buzz: New bakery; Marshall Mountain under contract

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Marshall Mountain, a former ski area just a few miles from downtown Missoula, is under contract to be sold. The 156-acre property features a lodge and has been recently used for mountain biking, backcountry skiing, races and events. It's not clear who the new owner is and whether they'll still allow the public to use the land. The property was listed for $2.15 million. Dawn Maddux of Engel & Volkers in Missoula said she can't disclose the buyer due to Montana law.
Sa-Wad-Dee, a Thai restaurant at 221 W. Broadway in downtown Missoula, has announced they're resuming dinner service for some days of the week. They'll serve dinner on Thursday and Friday from 5-9 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
They'll still serve their cafeteria-style lunch Monday through Friday.
Caffe Dolce, a restaurant on Brooks Street in Missoula, has announced that they plan to reopen in May and will add a bakery to their facility. Owner Peter Lambros wrote on Instagram that they'll serve fresh-baked pastries and bread.
"Chef Daniel Russell is making pastries on par with baked goods I've tasted from the streets of Paris that have put me into food bewilderment and awe," Lambros wrote.
Biga Pizza has opened their new expansion downtown on Front Street. Owner Bob Marshall added the expansion to help with the businesses' growing takeout and delivery service.
The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded over $11.4 million in grants and program-related investments to 190 organizations in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle. Several nonprofits in the Missoula area made the list.
“Organizations throughout the region continue to feel the impact of the pandemic, making their needs that much more critical,” said Daniel Reardon, Co-CEO and Trustee, Otto Bremer Trust. “We are inspired by their resilience during these challenging times.”
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
A list of grants awarded to organizations in the Missoula area:
- Community Food and Agriculture Coalition, Missoula, $60,000. For general operations to increase statewide food access through direct farm-to-individuals systems, and to support beginning farmers and ranchers.
- Garden City Harvest, Missoula, $50,000. For general operations to reduce food insecurity through growing and improving access to local, affordable and nutritious produce.
- Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, Missoula, $30,000. For general operations to address basic needs, housing and employment through direct service and collective-impact approaches.
- Montana Child Care Resource & Referral Network, Lolo, $20,000. For general operations to support child care businesses and improve families’ access to high-quality child care.
- Montana Food Bank Network, Missoula, $90,000. For general operations to address hunger and food insecurity through the recovery, acquisition and distribution of food to programs throughout the state of Montana.
- Northern Plains Resource Council, Billings, $20,000. To build economic resilience, improve soil health and foster partnerships through regenerative agriculture in Montana.
- Sanders County Community Development, Thompson Falls, $10,000. For general operations to support economic development through business expansion, technical assistance, workforce training and regional promotion in western Montana.
- Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs, Calabasas, $20,000. For Soft Landing Missoula to provide refugees with basic needs and resettlement support services in Missoula, Montana.
- Tamarack Grief Resource Center (TGRC), Missoula, $65,000. For general operations to provide therapeutic grief support, education and counseling for youth and adults across Montana.