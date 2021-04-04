Business Buzz: New bakery; Marshall Mountain under contract

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Marshall Mountain, a former ski area just a few miles from downtown Missoula, is under contract to be sold. The 156-acre property features a lodge and has been recently used for mountain biking, backcountry skiing, races and events. It's not clear who the new owner is and whether they'll still allow the public to use the land. The property was listed for $2.15 million. Dawn Maddux of Engel & Volkers in Missoula said she can't disclose the buyer due to Montana law.

Sa-Wad-Dee, a Thai restaurant at 221 W. Broadway in downtown Missoula, has announced they're resuming dinner service for some days of the week. They'll serve dinner on Thursday and Friday from 5-9 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

They'll still serve their cafeteria-style lunch Monday through Friday.

Caffe Dolce, a restaurant on Brooks Street in Missoula, has announced that they plan to reopen in May and will add a bakery to their facility. Owner Peter Lambros wrote on Instagram that they'll serve fresh-baked pastries and bread.

"Chef Daniel Russell is making pastries on par with baked goods I've tasted from the streets of Paris that have put me into food bewilderment and awe," Lambros wrote.