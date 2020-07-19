Business buzz: New chocolate, coffee and sandwich shop

The University of Montana’s Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana (FMRWM) just received a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration.

According to a press release, UM’s program is now one of 20 throughout the country to receive an award for residency training in primary care.

The University said the grant will "enhance training for resident physicians in rural or underserved areas, while encouraging graduates to pursue careers in rural and underserved primary care after completion of training."

“This funding will allow us to build on our already robust rural medical education and create new rural training opportunities,” said Dr. Darin Bell, FMRWM assistant director of rural education and the principle investigator on the grant. “With it we will have the resources to develop a number of new programs that have been in various stages of planning for several years.”

The five-year award for FMRWM’s Enhanced Rural Access and Training program will facilitate increased learning opportunities in rural and underserved areas through training in addiction medicine, telehealth and interprofessional education, according to the press release.