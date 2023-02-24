Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

A new coffee shop and bakery called Bolt and Bruizers Bakery and Barkery, opened recently at 1300 S. Reserve St., Suite A. It's also home to a separate breakfast and lunch business called Rooster's Cafe.

"We've talked with the local LGBTQ community, and we believe this is the only gay-owned bakery in Missoula," explained Xavier Graybill, who runs and operates the business with his partner Bolt Stenson. "We're big on inclusiveness from members of the LGBTQ community. We want it to be a safe space for people to come together if they want to have meetings here."

The bakery has a variety of products for people with dietary restrictions, including vegan products and gluten-free products. They make key lime pie, cheesecake brownies, chocolate chip zucchini bread and custom orders. They also have treats for cats and dogs.

"All our stuff's organic," Graybill said, adding that they have a full espresso bar.

They even serve affogato, which is espresso served with ice cream.

"It's life-changing and magical," Graybill said. "If you're having a bad day, it will make your day better. If you're having a great day, it will make your day magical."

They have three different types of scones, including a savory scone with bacon, dried tomatoes and cheddar cheese.

Rooster's Cafe features bagels, burritos and biscuits and gravy. The lunch menu features things like pulled pork, salads and bagel sandwiches.

They're open seven days a week at 1300 S. Reserve St., Suite A, in the former Morning Birds Bakery location.

Graybill said cooking is a longtime love of his.

"I was deep in addiction, I went to prison, and when I got out of prison I needed to do something," he said. "So throughout my life I always cooked and I always baked. So I went to the University of Montana and joined the culinary program. I focused on cooking at the Davidson Honors College."

He ran a cafe at Missoula College as well. Now, his 92-year-old grandmother is working with him and they're donating to causes like the Johnson Street Winter Shelter.

Speaking of Morning Birds Bakery, they are moving to a downtown location. They're in the process of remodeling the old Bagels on Broadway space at 223 W. Broadway.

"We will have more seating and more food options," Morning Birds wrote on their Instagram page. "More room, more bread, more pastries, bagels, cake!"