Business Buzz: New deli and meat shop planned near Southgate Mall

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Double K Ranch, based in Darby, has announced that they're opening a new shop in Missoula.

Called the Double K Deli & Meat Shop, it will be located near Southgate Mall.

"We are so excited to officially announce the Double K Deli & Meat Shop," the company announced on social media. "Located in Missoula in the Paxson Plaza, we are tentatively planning our grand opening for this coming fall."

They sell beef and pork raised in the Bitterroot Valley.

The company has a new retail shop on their ranch in Darby as well, and they operate a food truck outside of Dram Shop Central every Wednesday through Saturday.

Bayern Brewing claimed a bronze award in the 2022 World Beer Cup, a global beer competition that evaluates beers from around the world and recognizes the most outstanding brewers and their beers.

Awards were given in 103 beer-style categories during the World Beer Cup award ceremony on May 5 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minnesota. Bayern Brewing was awarded a bronze award in the South German-Style Hefeweizen category for its St. Walter Hefeweizen, creamy pale in color, with a hint of clove aroma and pronounced fruity flavor profile.

Bayern Brewing is a 9,000-barrel production facility located in Missoula that specializes in traditional German lagers that strictly adhere to the German Law of Purity (Reinheitsgebot) of 1516.

“I am extremely happy to revive a beer that I last brewed in 1983 with the original yeast strain," said Juergen Knoeller, owner and brewmaster at Bayern Brewing. "This is the only one of its kind in the Western United States and resembles a true time capsule of Bavarian Brewing."

World Beer Cup winners were selected by an international panel of 226 beer judges from 28 countries. Widely regarded as the “Olympics of Beer,” the 2022 World Beer Cup was the largest competition to date with 10,542 entries from 2,493 breweries in 57 countries.

