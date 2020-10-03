Business Buzz: New Dominican cuisine food service

Yenny Staal and her husband Brett are looking to bring flavors from the Dominican Republic to Missoula this winter.
They're in the very early stages of starting Mi Cocina 365, a food delivery and catering service.
Yenny Staal was born and raised in a rural part of the Dominican Republic, where her grandmother was a chef.
"I got to be her assistant in the kitchen and got a lot of experience in Dominican cuisine," she explained. "After moving to the States, I worked at a lot of catered parties and events with my husband in New York and Los Angeles. And every time we came to Missoula I noticed there were no Latin restaurants or anything like that."
She said there's lots of flavors in Dominican cuisine, including the use of lots of plantains cooked in different ways. Moro de Guandules is Dominican pigeon peas and rice, and pionono is savory plantain rolls stuffed with a picadillo, a spiced beef filling.
Brett Staal said they noticed that food delivery is one of the industries that's booming during the pandemic. In L.A., for example, a service he was working for had to double the amount of drivers.
"We see the potential with it," he said. "We're in the process of filling out paperwork right now and looking at commercial kitchens. We're hoping to be open by the holidays, right around Thanksgiving time."
They moved to Missoula to be closer to family, he said, and have noticed that people here are always on the lookout for more worldly flavors.
"I thought Dominican food would be a lot like Mexican food, but it's not," he said. "I've been there five times now, each time for about a month. (My wife) lives in a rural country area. It's the real experience, not like the touristy areas."
The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes' Economic Development Office is now accepting applications for coronavirus business relief funds. The CSKT Small Business Relief Grants program offers over $1 million in federally allocated financial assistance to qualified CSKT-member-owned small businesses and active CSKT-member livestock producers in the recovery, stabilization, and adaptation of business operations. Funds can be used for working capital to support payroll, rent, accounts payable (such as utilities and vendors), debt services, and expenses related to shifts in operations (such as the purchase of personal protective equipment).
“We are eager to get capital in the hands of our small business owners impacted by the pandemic,” said Tribal Chairwoman Shelly Fyant. “CSKT Small Business Relief Grants will help revive the health of our Flathead Reservation economy.”
The full list of eligibility requirements and the online grant application portal may be accessed at csktbusinessrelief.com. Applicants will be prompted to create a free account with Submittable, the submission management software CSKT used to create the application, before answering a series of eligibility questions and providing contact information and proof of CSKT Tribal enrollment. Printed applications may be requested as well.
To assist business owners with the application process, business advisors from the Economic Development Office and S&K Business Services are available to help Tribal business owners prepare documentation and complete their applications.
“We encourage business owners to reach out to our skilled business advisors with inquiries about eligibility requirements and the application,” said CSKT Economics Director Velda Shelby. “Our team is prepared to help qualified business owners successfully apply for funding.”
Within the application, applicants will define how their businesses have been affected by COVID-19 and describe how they plan to re-open, adapt, or stabilize operations. Businesses must also provide an estimate of their financial losses and estimated costs to re-establish business operations, along with a 2019 Federal Income Tax Return and payroll reports (if the business has employees). All financial documents, and proprietary and personally identifiable information provided, are secure and protected from public disclosure.
A business can apply for up to $20,000 of working capital to help stabilize business operations for up to 9.5 months. Businesses in default with lenders can use grant funding to resolve debt payments. CSKT will specify details as part of the award agreement terms. If needed, businesses can also apply for up to $10,000 toward adaptation equipment and supplies. Should a business need both stabilization and adaptation funds, the owner can apply for up to $30,000 in total funding.
The deadline for all applications is Nov. 15, 2020, or until funds are exhausted. Business owners will be notified if their application has been accepted within two weeks of submitting their application. Accepted applicants should receive their disbursement of grant funds a week after acceptance notification (within three weeks of application submission).
Eligibility requirements and information needed are listed below. Questions may be directed to info@csktbusinessrelief.com, Tina Begay at 406-544-1245, or James Bible at 406-883-4317.
