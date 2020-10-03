Business Buzz: New Dominican cuisine food service

Yenny Staal and her husband Brett are looking to bring flavors from the Dominican Republic to Missoula this winter.

They're in the very early stages of starting Mi Cocina 365, a food delivery and catering service.

Yenny Staal was born and raised in a rural part of the Dominican Republic, where her grandmother was a chef.

"I got to be her assistant in the kitchen and got a lot of experience in Dominican cuisine," she explained. "After moving to the States, I worked at a lot of catered parties and events with my husband in New York and Los Angeles. And every time we came to Missoula I noticed there were no Latin restaurants or anything like that."

She said there's lots of flavors in Dominican cuisine, including the use of lots of plantains cooked in different ways. Moro de Guandules is Dominican pigeon peas and rice, and pionono is savory plantain rolls stuffed with a picadillo, a spiced beef filling.

Brett Staal said they noticed that food delivery is one of the industries that's booming during the pandemic. In L.A., for example, a service he was working for had to double the amount of drivers.