Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The Downtown Missoula Partnership has announced its newest event: Downtown Nite Out. Scheduled for Wednesday, April 19, the event will feature shopping and dining specials, movies and rides on the carousel in Caras Park.

Some of the specials include $10 truffle parmesan frites and $7 glasses of rosé at 1889, Fem Night at Betty’s Divine with 30% off one item, complimentary mini makeup applications, hairstyling and facials at MOXIE Cosmetic Art Studio, half-off bottles of wine at Second Set Bistro, a special showing of "The Bling Ring" at the Roxy Theater (along with concession specials), “Out at the AC” in the AC hotel lobby with the Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center featuring DJ BOOKIT (Missoula’s own Slaven Lee), and Glaze & Sip at the ZACC. Nearly 40 businesses are participating with special happenings.

Garden City BrewFest will be held from 12-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 in Caras Park. It is the largest fundraiser for the Missoula Downtown Association. There will be 70 local and regional beers, seltzers and ciders along with a wine bar, food vendors, music and more.

Missoula Gives is coming up on May 4-5. Missoula Gives and Bitterroot Gives are initiatives of the Missoula Community Foundation. They are both 26-hour online celebrations of the Missoula and Ravalli communities, where donors are encouraged to support local nonprofit organizations. Visit Missoulagives.org for more information.

Community Medical Center in Missoula has become the third hospital in the nation to earn the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for advanced certification in perinatal care.

“Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Deborah Ryan, interim executive vice president for accreditation and certification operations at the Joint Commission. “We commend Community Medical Center for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for newborns and their mothers.”

Community Medical Center’s senior director of nursing operations Hollie Nagel said the hospital underwent an onsite review in February.

“I’m proud of our team of specialized nurses, physicians, advance practice practitioners and support staff for their hard work and dedication to not only delivering high-quality patient care, but to addressing maternal health inequities in our region, which ultimately led to this certification,” she said.

The Otto Bremer Trust recently announced a list of grant awards for nonprofit organizations in the Missoula area.

Western Montana Mental Health Center will get $40,000 to provide afterschool mentoring and skill-building opportunities for youth.

Heart of the Rockies Initiative will get $30,000 to provide technical assistance and capacity building to enhance the local vitality and economic well-being of rural and frontier towns in Montana.

Open Aid Alliance will get $45,000 for general operations to improve housing and health care for people stigmatized by HIV status, mental health, and substance abuse in western Montana.

Mothers' Milk Bank of Montana will get $15,000 for general operations to collect, screen, pasteurize, and distribute human donor milk to families in need with medically fragile infants in Montana.

Trust Montana will get $50,000 for general operations to increase the availability of permanently affordable homes, farms and other land-based assets in Montana.

Hope Rescue Mission will get $35,000 to provide short-term basic needs assistance and emergency shelter for people at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness.

United Way of Missoula County will get $50,000 to provide programs and services to end homelessness.

A new business called BodyWorks Fitness Equipment is opening in the old Diamond Bar Meats building at 1500 S. Russell St.