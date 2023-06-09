Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

There's going to be a bit of a construction project going on next door to the Cranky Sam Pubic House in downtown Missoula this summer. The owners have received a building permit for a new Stables Wine Bar, and part of the renovation includes blocking off a portion of the Cranky Sam patio for infrastructure work. It'll be worth it though, as the new wine bar is planned to have an in-house food menu as well.

That's not the only new downtown restaurant in the works. A team of local restaurateurs, including the owners behind Bar Plata and Florabella, are working on converting the former El Cazador spot on the southwest corner of Higgins and Front Street into a new spot. They've already installed new windows that will allow more connection between the street and the interior.

Stay tuned.

The vacant lot at the site of the former Sleepy Inn on the corner of Russell and Broadway in Missoula is for sale for $890,000. If it's sold, the City of Missoula Affordable Housing Trust Fund will get the proceeds to invest back into affordable housing in the community.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency had the aging motel deconstructed, which means dozens of tons of steel, iron, timber, copper wire, brick, glass, chairs and other materials were recycled or taken to re-sale stores rather than going to the landfill. Those interested in the former Sleepy Inn property can contact Annalise Hedahl with ERA Lambros in Missoula.

Residents throughout Missoula County are now eligible to receive a $500 rebate for replacing water heaters in their homes with certain energy-efficient alternatives, thanks to a new rebate program Missoula County and the City of Missoula recently launched.

Residents who buy and install qualifying heat pump water heaters can apply online to receive the rebate by submitting proof of purchase and installation. Heat pump technology is more energy efficient than traditional electric or propane appliances because it extracts heat from an external source instead of generating it.

The City and County have $40,000 to distribute by 2025 through funding the Montana Department of Environmental Quality provided. $20,000 is reserved for county residents who live outside of city limits, and the remaining $20,000 is reserved for city residents.

The project is supported by the nonprofit Climate Smart Missoula and is a part of the Electrify Missoula campaign, which aims to help the City and County reach their goal of 100% clean electricity for the Missoula urban area by 2030.