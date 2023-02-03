Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Dumplinz, a Missoula food stand business that sells momos and pelmeni made with locally sourced ingredients, will soon have a walk-up window location at Masala restaurant. They are currently in the process of fixing the window to make it ADA-compliant, so stay tuned for an opening date.

The Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium and the Healthy Acres Healthy Communities Foundation have announced that they have exceeded their $5 million capital campaign goal to create the state’s first tropical butterfly house and education gardens.

With a total of $5.3 million raised, the Join the Buzz campaign relied on the generosity of the many donors who supported the campaign, according to Doug Emlen, the co-chair of the fundraising campaign.

“Much of this campaign occurred over Zoom during the pandemic, so its success speaks volumes about the generosity and forward-thinking vision of our community,” Emlen said. “With its maze of demonstration gardens and hands-on live insect exhibits, this will be the go-to destination for science education in the region and an instant landmark for Missoula.”

The Join the Buzz campaign has been a combined effort of the two Missoula-based nonprofits working alongside public partners, the Missoula County Weed District and Extension and the Missoula Conservation District. Currently under construction, the Gerald W. Marks Exploration Center and Rocky Mountain Gardens is set to open this year and will be the first major new structure in the Missoula County Fairgrounds revitalization.

“It is wonderful to see the generous response of the Missoula community to this dream that brings together partners in science, conservation and experiential learning under one campus," said campaign co-chair John Rimel.

The nonprofit leadership teams and the Join the Buzz campaign steering committee members, including Marcy Allen, Bill Caras, Shawn Clouse, Doug Emlen, Larry Gianchetta, Philip and Bonny Ramsey, John Rimel, Dale Woolhiser, and honorary chairs Chris and Nora Hohenlohe and John and Sue Talbot, began quietly fundraising in 2019, announcing the public phase of the campaign in May 2021. Over the last three years, the campaign has raised funds from regional philanthropists, foundations and individual donors.

“It’s extremely gratifying to have been able to contribute to the campaign’s success,” said Kate Supplee, an early donor to the Join the Buzz campaign. “The unique programs and experiences the new facility will offer are very exciting.”

Jen Marangelo is the executive director of the Missoula Butterfly House, which she co-founded and runs with her husband and development director Glenn Marangelo.

“All along we have felt the broad and overwhelming support from people who joined our dream and believed that this is an important project for our community and our region, many who have been by our side all along and several who joined the campaign as new donors,” Jen Marangelo said. “We are tremendously grateful to all our supporters and the campaign steering committee who volunteered their time for this tremendous effort.”

For more about the project, visit jointhebuzzmissoula.org.

“We are honored and humbled by the immense community outpouring for the creation of the Exploration Center and gardens,” said Jerry Marks, a retired Missoula County Extension agent and department head. “The dream will soon be a reality because our community came together to create a place where generations of people will learn and experience the wonder of our natural world.”

Missoula Works, a program of Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, was one of 13 organizations in the country to be selected for the prestigious 2023 REDF Growth Portfolio Cohort. The Roberts Enterprise Development Fund is a “venture philanthropy that invests in employment social enterprises that provide jobs, training and support to people breaking through barriers to employment.” Each grantee of the REDF Growth Portfolio will receive robust technical and financial support. The award includes three years of unrestricted funding as well as “customized capacity building support and advisory services.” The goal of these supports is to help member organizations expand their reach, ensure sustainability, and grow revenue.

Paige Pavalone, director of Missoula Works, said they are thrilled to be selected for the REDF Growth Portfolio.

"Our relationship with REDF has been long lasting and fortuitous so we are honored that they are entrusting us to take Missoula Works to the next level," Pavalone said. "This opportunity allows us to increase our capacity and serve more marginalized citizens in our community that face obstacles to employment."

Missoula Works provides employment opportunities, both temporary and permanent, for the long-term unemployed in the Missoula community. They create a pathway for those who have otherwise faced barriers to employment such as homelessness, incarceration, and poverty. Through a supportive and professional environment, they provide the guidance and skills to help ensure success in both personal and professional life.

Missoula Works has partnerships with many local agencies and businesses who provide temporary or permanent employment. Jobseekers may also be hired to work for the in-house labor crew, “Get It Done.” Missoulians can hire this ready-to-work crew for spring and fall cleaning, snow removal, lawn care, painting, home improvement and more. Missoula Work’s most recent development is “Missoula Works Ventures,” an in-house textile enterprise. Staff are trained by some of the region’s most accomplished commercial needleworkers. They are paid a living wage to create beautiful, hand-made, and sustainable products including tote bags, aromatherapy products, flax sax and banner bags.