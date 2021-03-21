Business Buzz: New eatery, downtown Taco Del Sol expands, YMCA run, new beer

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
A Jersey Mike's Subs fast-casual restaurant is opening at 3275 N. Reserve St., Suite E. That's the old Quizno's location. The new restaurant is under construction and the project is being completed by TKG Development based out of Columbia, Missouri. The company is owned by billionaire Stan Kroenke, who owns major sports teams like the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and the NBA's Denver Nuggets. Jersey Mike's is a chain with thousands of locations across the country.
The Vietnam Grill restaurant at 420 N. Higgins in downtown Missoula has permanently closed. The family that runs the restaurant recently opened a new eatery called Pho Vi at 2101 Brooks St. in the old Cafe Zydeco building. The new place is only open for dinner for now.
The downtown Taco Del Sol location is expected to move next door and fill the storefront that used to house Vietnam Grill.
Taco Del Sol Owner Dave Beaton said he hopes to open the new space in late June. Taco Del Sol first opened downtown in 1997 and has since expanded to three other locations in Missoula. When the pandemic hit, management decided to close all four of its locations while it implemented safety protocols.
Its other three locations have reopened. However, due to the downtown location’s size, it remained closed. Beaton saw the closure as a chance to revamp the restaurant, he said. With the move next door, the new space should be able to take more advantage of the shared patio area next to the parking lot on the corner of North Higgins Avenue and West Pine Street.
“We love downtown,” Beaton said. “You never want to lose your neighbors because whether its people coming to us, or going to Worden’s, we create the neighborhood together.”
The Montana Department of Commerce recently announced it is awarding $430,273 to support small business growth and local community development across 15 Montana communities. Two Missoula organizations will get funding.
The Missoula Economic Partnership will receive $27,000 to assist All Nations Health Center Inc. with a preliminary architectural report for a new facility.
The Missoula Economic Partnership will also receive $23,350 to assist Diversified Plastics Inc. with an architectural and engineering report for a building expansion.
The funding is from the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund (BSTF) Planning Grant at the Montana Department of Commerce, which provides state funds to promote long-term, stable economic growth in Montana.
“When small businesses across Montana thrive, our communities and the hardworking Montanans who live and work here have new opportunities to prosper as well,” said Commerce Director Scott Osterman. “This funding invests in Montana’s economy by planning for business and local economic growth to create good-paying jobs for Montanans.”
The YMCA Riverbank Run is back for its 49th year in Missoula. The 2021 race will offer an in-person event Saturday, April 24, as well as a virtual option leading up to the race. All race proceeds stay in Missoula to benefit the Missoula Family YMCA, according to race director Keri McHugh.
“We’re really proud to have never missed a Riverbank Run in the last 49 years, and we’re incredibly excited to offer both in-person and virtual race options for the 2021 race,” McHugh said. “Due to downtown construction, we’re bringing the race to Midtown this year. All races will start and end at the YMCA. It’s been fun to set up courses that highlight the Y’s neighborhood. We’re looking forward to unveiling the routes.”
More than 2,000 people participate in the Riverbank Run annually. Racers can choose from the 1 mile, 5K and 10K races, or they can opt to run all three in the Riverbank Run’s signature event, the Trifecta.
This year’s event features small-group corrals/heats with staggered start times to allow for physical distancing and to comply with health regulations. Racers also have the option to participate virtually using the Y’s preset routes or choosing one of their favorite trails.
All race proceeds support the Y’s financial assistance program to ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate.
“This year more than ever, families need healthy and safe social outlets," McHugh said. "The Riverbank Run is a great, affordable way to get outside with family and friends, all while supporting a great cause. Races start at $10 for youth and $25 for adults, and everyone gets a commemorative race shirt.”
Registration for the 49th Annual YMCA Riverbank Run is going on now at riverbankrun.org. The in-person event will be Saturday, April 24, at the Missoula Family YMCA at 3000 S. Russell St. Virtual racers have between now and April 24 to run and upload their race results.
On Friday, the Clark Fork River Market announced it would kick off its summer 2021 season on May 1 in a temporary location due to ongoing construction of the Higgins Avenue Bridge. The market will take place in the Caras Park lot in front of the Missoula Carousel and Dragon Hollow, according to a press release.
"We are delighted that this new location gives us plenty of room to hopefully include more vendors and to easily accommodate our growing online market," said Tami Hubbard, Clark Fork River Market manager. "Plus, it provides easy access to two family-friendly kids' play areas."
The market will work closely with the local health department to incorporate COVID-19 protocols.
This month, breweries across Montana will release their own unique take on the same beer, the Last Best Pale Ale. Montana brewers, hop growers and malting facilities have teamed up to produce this collaboration beer. It’s a Montana craft beer made entirely with Montana-grown hops and malt to celebrate Montana’s tastiest industry while raising money for both the brewers’ state guild and scholarships for students in MSU’s Barley Breeding Program.
The beer will be available at Draught Works, Highlander, KettleHouse and GILD in Missoula.
Speaking of breweries, Conflux brewery in Missoula recently acquired a full liquor license, allowing them to serve all types of liquor, beer and wine.