Business Buzz: New eatery, downtown Taco Del Sol expands, YMCA run, new beer

The downtown Taco Del Sol location is expected to move next door and fill the storefront that used to house Vietnam Grill.



Taco Del Sol Owner Dave Beaton said he hopes to open the new space in late June. Taco Del Sol first opened downtown in 1997 and has since expanded to three other locations in Missoula. When the pandemic hit, management decided to close all four of its locations while it implemented safety protocols.



Its other three locations have reopened. However, due to the downtown location’s size, it remained closed. Beaton saw the closure as a chance to revamp the restaurant, he said. With the move next door, the new space should be able to take more advantage of the shared patio area next to the parking lot on the corner of North Higgins Avenue and West Pine Street.



“We love downtown,” Beaton said. “You never want to lose your neighbors because whether its people coming to us, or going to Worden’s, we create the neighborhood together.”