Business Buzz: New empanada truck, new Stockman Bank, new fishing shop

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
The owner of The Empanada Joint restaurant in Missoula has opened a new food truck. Owner Solange Brunet announced on Facebook that "the maiden voyage" of the new food truck was during lunch at Summer Sun Garden & Brew on Friday. She calls the new truck "Big Red."
"This pandemic has been brutal, and continues to force our brick and mortar to remain closed," she wrote on Facebook. "This is our plan B, an extension of The Empanada Joint providing safer open air dining while still rocking our delicious empanadas."
Stockman Bank announced the opening of its new location just off Reserve Street at 3301 Great Northern Avenue in Missoula. The new facility is equipped with a drive-up, ATM and night depository.
“We are very excited to expand our footprint in western Montana and offer one more reason to bank with us,” said Bob Burns, president of Stockman Bank Missoula. “With an additional banking facility, we will make it as convenient as possible for our customers to do their banking.”
The new branch marks the 36th location statewide and the 4th Missoula location including branches at 321 West Broadway, 1243 Burlington Ave., and 3615 Brooks St. Lobbies are currently closed at all Missoula Stockman Bank locations, but drive-ups are open during regular business hours and meetings are available by appointment. Additional banking options include online and mobile banking, 24 hour telebank, ATM and night drops.
The new Blackfoot River Outfitters store has opened up at 275 N. Russell St. in Missoula. The fishing and boating gear shop has been under construction for many months.
"It's official!!" the company wrote on Facebook. "We are genuinely excited to share our new facility with you. Please be patient with us if you come by in the next week or so as we are still getting inventory in and displayed. Still a bit of a work in progress."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.