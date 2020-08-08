Business Buzz: New empanada truck, new Stockman Bank, new fishing shop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The owner of The Empanada Joint restaurant in Missoula has opened a new food truck. Owner Solange Brunet announced on Facebook that "the maiden voyage" of the new food truck was during lunch at Summer Sun Garden & Brew on Friday. She calls the new truck "Big Red."

"This pandemic has been brutal, and continues to force our brick and mortar to remain closed," she wrote on Facebook. "This is our plan B, an extension of The Empanada Joint providing safer open air dining while still rocking our delicious empanadas."

Stockman Bank announced the opening of its new location just off Reserve Street at 3301 Great Northern Avenue in Missoula. The new facility is equipped with a drive-up, ATM and night depository.

“We are very excited to expand our footprint in western Montana and offer one more reason to bank with us,” said Bob Burns, president of Stockman Bank Missoula. “With an additional banking facility, we will make it as convenient as possible for our customers to do their banking.”