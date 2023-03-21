Here's some business news for western Montana:

Avelo Airlines announced this week that they'll be offering exclusive nonstop service from Kalispell to Los Angeles-Hollywood.

Avelo will be the only airline offering flights between Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

Seasonal service will begin on May 22 and operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

"We are excited to have airline and destination options expanding here at Glacier Park International Airport," said Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski. "Avelo is a welcome addition to the GPIA family. More flight options will encourage competitive fares to the L.A. basin, and we look forward to the opportunities this new partnership will provide for residents and those wanting to travel to our beautiful area."

If you're interested in raising chickens, join the Missoula County Fairgrounds, Missoula Urban Demonstration and Blue Mountain Flowers for a three-part Backyard Chicken Series. Learn the ins and outs of raising backyard chickens in Missoula. The first session will start on Sunday, March 26th and will go over everything from raising chicks to common problems to be aware of. The second session on April 8th will go over the components of a coop and protecting your chickens from predators. Third session on May 6th will cover the continued care of your chickens including chicken enrichment. For more information or to sign up, go to mudproject.org.

Community Medical Center, part of Lifepoint Health, has announced the investment of $17.9 million to build a new cardiovascular center. The project, which includes a new 19,015-square-foot expansion and renovation of the current heart and vascular center, is slated to break ground this fall and will take approximately two years to complete.

“This is truly an exciting time for Community Medical Center and the entire region we serve," said Bob Gomes, CEO of Community. "This project ensures patients in Missoula and the surrounding areas have greater access to timely cardiac interventions. The new building and growth of our cardiovascular service line is a demonstration of our commitment to expanding access to services and investing in new technology and capabilities to meet the needs of our growing community."

The new, expanded center will be located adjacent to the current heart and vascular center on the Community Medical Center campus off South Ave. It will include a distinct non-invasive cardiovascular diagnostic testing area, space for two cardiac catheterization labs, ten new exam rooms and expanded physician office and clinical support areas. It will house most of the services offered by Billings Clinic Heart and Vascular, a partnership between Billings Clinic and Community Medical Center to provide full-time interventional and clinical cardiology services, including 24/7 STEMI coverage, electrophysiology and cardiac ultrasound services.