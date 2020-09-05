Business Buzz: New food delivery business; mental health unit for teens

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
St. Patrick Hospital has opened a new Adolescent Inpatient Psychiatric Unit.
The new Adolescent Inpatient Psychiatric Unit has been built to accommodate up to 14 adolescent patients on the 4th floor of the Providence Center at 902 N. Orange St. in Missoula.
"This new unit will allow us to partner with our patients, ages 12 to 17, and families, to achieve stabilization by addressing their mental health crisis, assessing their mental health needs, providing necessary interventions and planning for their support via the continuum of care," hospital spokesperson JoAnn Hoven said in a press release. "Our comprehensive interdisciplinary team of caregivers work collaboratively to provide a full psychiatric evaluation and develop an individualized treatment plan that aids in stabilization, ongoing treatment, and in some cases, medication management."
Hoven went on to say that during an adolescent’s stay on the unit, the team promotes the patient’s engagement in daily programming, skill building, treatment assignments, therapy, family sessions and discharge planning.
Along with medical intervention, time on the unit allows patients the opportunity to practice healthy strategies to cope with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and other psychiatric diagnoses.
Providence Psychiatric Services implements an evidence-based Trauma Informed Care model, treating patients holistically and acknowledging the long-term impacts of trauma, with the goal of building resilience and promoting links to recovery.
"Our design provides a therapeutic, flexible, safe and secure environment, using researched ligature-resistant hardware and furnishings," Hoven wrote. "All of the furnishings within the unit are designed for behavioral health care environments, with weighted frames and durable materials.The space includes a seclusion room, ante room and private bathroom for safety events."
A new food delivery business is operating in the Garden City.
"Under the name True Food Missoula, which we had used a few years ago for our soup club delivery project, we will be offering a weekly menu from which folks can choose to have delivered to their doorstep a variety of healthful thoughtfully made items: soups and stews, fresh breads and spreads, and pastries, as well as other items made by creative and conscientious vendors here in town," said owner Paige Pitzer. "Deliveries will be once a week on Wednesdays."
She said they are operating under an approved restriction/exclusion policy that includes temperature logging of all those working, restricted use of delivery vehicle, and antibacterial sanitization of all contact surfaces including handles of delivery coolers.
"We will not be ringing doorbells or knocking on doors, to limit physical contact," Pitzer said. "We will simply be dropping off delicious food for you, your friends and your family to enjoy in the safety and comfort of your own homes. The website will allow you to order for yourself as well as send meals and treats to your loved ones at their homes."
Peach Tree Clinic, a therapy clinic that helps families and kids with autism and other special needs to modify their behaviors and acquire life skills, today announced expanded services for the Missoula area and Gallatin Valley communities.
Peach Tree Clinic is now offering neuropsychological evaluations in its Missoula and Bozeman area offices, as well as occupational therapy and speech therapy in its Bozeman location. These services are in addition to Peach Tree Clinic’s existing offerings of comprehensive diagnostic autism evaluations, psychological evaluations, and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy in both locations.
“Motivated by our own firsthand experiences, we focus on an empathetic approach to setting families up for success. Our effective therapeutic support and wraparound services are designed to help kids with autism find meaningful independence and live a fuller life," said Kristi Ekstrom, founder of Peach Tree Clinic and mother of a son with autism. “We are committed to offering comprehensive services to support Montana families with special needs.”
Peach Tree Clinic’s evaluations are conducted by a pediatric psychologist who specializes in children and adolescents. The pediatric psychologist evaluates a child’s intellectual, adaptive, academic, social-emotional and/or behavioral functioning to diagnose childhood disorders such as autism, Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), or dyslexia. The psychological evaluations can also be helpful in guiding therapeutic and academic intervention for children with other developmental delays or medical conditions.
The occupational and speech therapists at Peach Tree Clinic are specially trained to work with children and families who have special needs. The clinic’s speech therapy services are designed to help children communicate and express themselves, using a variety of strategies including language intervention activities, articulation therapy and oral-motor/feeding and swallowing therapy.
“We’ve noticed an increased demand for pediatric psychological and neuropsychological evaluations, and our goal is to provide this service, along with occupational therapy and speech therapy services, to help make a difference in this community and better serve Montana families with compassion and understanding,” explained Ekstrom.
