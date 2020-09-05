Business Buzz: New food delivery business; mental health unit for teens

"We will not be ringing doorbells or knocking on doors, to limit physical contact," Pitzer said. "We will simply be dropping off delicious food for you, your friends and your family to enjoy in the safety and comfort of your own homes. The website will allow you to order for yourself as well as send meals and treats to your loved ones at their homes."

Peach Tree Clinic, a therapy clinic that helps families and kids with autism and other special needs to modify their behaviors and acquire life skills, today announced expanded services for the Missoula area and Gallatin Valley communities.

Peach Tree Clinic is now offering neuropsychological evaluations in its Missoula and Bozeman area offices, as well as occupational therapy and speech therapy in its Bozeman location. These services are in addition to Peach Tree Clinic’s existing offerings of comprehensive diagnostic autism evaluations, psychological evaluations, and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy in both locations.