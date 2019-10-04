Here's a look at some business news in the Missoula area:
A new Hoagieville restaurant location is coming to East Broadway Avenue downtown. Taylor Alonzo, the son of Hoagieville founder Nick Alonzo, posted information last week on Facebook.
"14 years this month I started my first job at Hoagieville on Higgins," he wrote. "Mom dropped me off as I didn’t have a license, stood on milk crates to clean microwaves and enjoyed it greatly through high school before moving on to work in a variety of resorts between Montana and Utah. Moving back brought me back to the family business and I am officially looking forward to following in Dad's path with opening my own Hoagieville at the Campus Inn in November/December."
There's a Hoagieville at Southgate Mall and another one on Reserve Street, but this one will be in the ground floor of the Campus Inn, which is located at 744 E. Broadway.
"I look forward to cooking those hangover meals soon and seeing a lot of familiar faces!" Alonzo wrote. "Anyone with High School/College kids also looking for work I will be hiring soon! Hoagies or Bust!"
The Montana Department of Revenue has opened bidding for seven alcohol licenses in the state.
On-premises beer licenses are available in Helena, Bozeman, Hamilton, Belgrade, and Polson. All-beverage floater licenses are available in Bozeman and Missoula.
A “floater” license allows the applicant to purchase, subject to department approval, an existing all-beverage license from an area that is above its quota for that license and move it into the area that is below quota.
Bids must be received by midnight on October 18.
These licenses are all subject to the competitive bidding process. The highest bidder of each license will be granted the opportunity to apply for the license.
You have free articles remaining.
Bids must be submitted electronically to the department. The electronic form (Retail Alcoholic Beverage Competitive Bid Form) can be found at https://app.mt.gov/myrevenue/.
To submit a bid, the bidder must complete and submit the electronic bid form, pay a $100 processing fee plus service charges, and attach an irrevocable letter of credit from a financial institution for at least the bid amount.
Visit the department’s website at MTRevenue.gov or contact our call center at 444-6900 for more information including the minimum bid amount for each license.
Following an extensive national search, Adventure Cycling Association has named Scott Pankratz as its new executive director. Pankratz takes the reins of the country’s largest cycling membership organization from Jim Sayer, who served as executive director since 2005.
“My passion and enthusiasm as the incoming executive director at Adventure Cycling come directly from transformative moments in the saddle from Alaska to Mexico,” Pankratz said. “I look forward to expanding our community to give everyone with a bike the confidence, community, and gratitude that is at the heart of the Adventure Cycling experience.”
Pankratz comes to Adventure Cycling from Ecology Project International, a nonprofit ecology education organization he founded with his wife, Julie Osborn, in 2001. EPI is also based in Missoula with more than 100 staff across five countries, a $5 million annual budget, and unique partnerships such as being the only nonprofit partner with Galapagos National Park Service in Ecuador.
“Scott is the right person to lead Adventure Cycling because he brings a solid history of founding and growing a nonprofit combined with a long-term passion for bike travel,” said Adventure Cycling Board President Joyce Casey. “The Board is excited to work with Scott to continue to grow and connect the bicycle travel community.
The Women's Giving Circle of Missoula County will host a finalist presentation party on Oct. 10 at 129 W. Alder. The doors open at 5:15 and the presentation begins at 6 p.m. The finalists are Home Resource, the Clark Fork Coalition and FreeCycles. Each finalist will have 10 minutes to pitch their project. Members of the Giving Circle will then vote, with voting open online until Oct. 31. The winner will be awarded $10,000 that collectively comes from the membership.
Marcy Allen of the Missoula Community Foundation said the event is about "collective impact, women's voices and philanthropy education."