Business Buzz: New international food market; downtown history tours resume

"The Hotels & Hooligans tour looks at how the average Missoulian, whether longtime or just passing through, lived and recreated during the city’s railroad boom," Moore said. "Scandals from the Courthouse to the seedy underbelly of Missoula’s railroad hotel district is revealed."

Those tours are offered weekly on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, Pedal Through the Past is a new special offering for bicyclists and history enthusiasts. This tour looks at the continuing impact of place, geography, and the environment on Missoula, from Glacial Lake Missoula to the age of tourism. The first Pedal Through the Past tour of the season will be offered Wednesday, May 19 as a part of Historic Preservation Month and Bike Month in May.

Unseen Missoula promotes the heritage and uniqueness of Downtown Missoula, and engages Missoulians, visitors, civic groups, downtown businesses and property owners in fostering cultural identity and promoting heritage tourism, Moore noted.

