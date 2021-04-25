Business Buzz: New international food market; downtown history tours resume

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
A new shop where customers can find everything from Filipino-style barbecue spices to snacks and specialties from around the world is open in Missoula. Samar International Food Market held a grand opening on Saturday, April 23, near Southgate Mall. It's located in Paxson Plaza next to Big Dipper Ice Cream and The Dram Shop Central.
The Downtown Missoula Partnership is bringing back its tours of downtown for history buffs.
"As the Downtown environment changes with new growth and development, it is critical to highlight and remember Missoula’s heritage," said Bram Moore, operations coordinator for the Partnership. "With a focus on providing safe, educational, and entertaining heritage opportunities in Downtown Missoula, Unseen Missoula Historical Guided Walking Tours are ready to roll for a fourth consecutive season."
Sponsored by A&E Design and First Interstate Bank, Unseen Missoula is made up of two main tours: Basements & Back Alleys and Hotels & Hooligans.
Basements & Back Alleys takes a holistic look at downtown life during Missoula’s transition from a marginal frontier town to a major local economic and cultural center from 1880 to 1920. The Basements & Back Alleys tour is offered weekly on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m.
"The Hotels & Hooligans tour looks at how the average Missoulian, whether longtime or just passing through, lived and recreated during the city’s railroad boom," Moore said. "Scandals from the Courthouse to the seedy underbelly of Missoula’s railroad hotel district is revealed."
Those tours are offered weekly on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.
Additionally, Pedal Through the Past is a new special offering for bicyclists and history enthusiasts. This tour looks at the continuing impact of place, geography, and the environment on Missoula, from Glacial Lake Missoula to the age of tourism. The first Pedal Through the Past tour of the season will be offered Wednesday, May 19 as a part of Historic Preservation Month and Bike Month in May.
Unseen Missoula promotes the heritage and uniqueness of Downtown Missoula, and engages Missoulians, visitors, civic groups, downtown businesses and property owners in fostering cultural identity and promoting heritage tourism, Moore noted.
“Even if you think you know Missoula, I bet you’d be surprised to know the stories that are literally lurking around each corner”, said Kristjana Eyjolfsson, the Director of Education at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula and an Unseen Missoula tour guide. “The Unseen Missoula tours are a great opportunity to slow down and notice the places and stories that have shaped the Missoula that we know today.”
Continuing on from last season, the Missoula Downtown Association will have COVID-19 precautions in-place to ensure this season is a safe experience for the tour guides, property owners and, of course, the attendees.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at missouladowntown.com/tours/unseen-missoula. For more information, contact Program Director Kalina Wickham via email at kalina@missouladowntown.com or via phone at 406-543-4238.
Early Stage Montana, a nonprofit working to accelerate the growth of Montana technology start-up companies to create quality jobs in Montana communities, announced on Friday that Jenni Graff will serve as its founding executive director. Graff joins the organization to direct the day-to-day operations of the organization and multiply its impact over the coming years.
Graff is a longtime resident of Montana and currently resides in Missoula, according to a press release from the organization. She recently served as founder of a professional recruiting firm based in Missoula, and previously held management positions at Providence Health System and Missoula Economic Partnership, where she worked extensively with state and local agencies to bring more technology companies to Montana and help those here grow faster. She holds both bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Montana.
In addition to hiring its first executive director, Early Stage MT has expanded its Board of Directors to support the next stage of maturity for the organization. Joining the board are:
- Adam Gilbertson of Laurel. Adam is executive vice president at RDO Equipment Co., one of the nation’s largest distributors of construction equipment. His responsibilities there include investigating new technologies in construction, mining, and landfills to include machine learning, unmanned aerial vehicles, and machine guidance.
- Dan Rausch of Sioux Falls, SD. Dan is treasurer for NorthWestern Energy where his responsibilities include business development and strategic planning. Dan’s role includes finding and investing in emerging clean energy and “green” technologies in Montana and across the Western U.S.
“We are so happy to have Jenni, Adam, and Dan joining our team at ESMT to help us expand and accelerate our mission” said Pat LaPointe, board president of Early Stage Montana and the managing director of Frontier Angels. “All three are successful leaders and ‘connectors’ in the tech community who will help us grow Montana’s tech ecosystem, create quality jobs in Montana communities, and diversify our economic foundations for the future."
With a new executive director, and new board members in place, the organization is poised to resume its programs for Montana entrepreneurs including the HyperAccelerator program, regional showcases and mentor-matching. The showcases will take place across the state this summer, sending the winners from each showcase to the intensive HyperAccelerator training program in September 2021. The organization will also launch its “Virtual Executive-in-Residence” program to help local tech companies grow faster. The program will engage thousands of Montanans living and working around the world to expand access for Montana tech startups to valuable expertise and networks.
Founded in 2018, Early Stage Montana has already helped 70+ tech start-ups attract over $20 million in investment and create over 50 new, high-paying jobs in Montana, according to the press release.
For more information on Early Stage Montana, visit the website at earlystagemontana.org.