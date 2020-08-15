Business Buzz: New, larger Missoula bistro/coffee shop

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Lighthouse Espresso and Bistro in Missoula has a new location, just a stone's throw from its old location.
Owner Yvonne Hritsco, a longtime Missoulian, said the new location at 1925 Sherwood opened in July and is about three times as large as the old location on West Broadway. The former shop, with its semi-famous lighthouse-shaped coffee stand, was demolished to make way for a new medical clinic so she had to find something new and located a spot not far away.
"(The new building) had been 95% finished for a bingo parlor," Hritsco explained.
That never panned out, so Hritsco was able to sign a long-term lease.
With the help of her kids, the interior was remodeled and now Hritsco is more than pleased with how things have turned out. She's still not opening the indoor seating area because of COVID-19, but when it does open she'll have many more tables than the old location plus some couches, a fireplace and a counter where people can sit and look out a big window. There will also be a play area for kids.
"We're mainly focused on the drive-through right now," she said.
The new restaurant has breakfast burritos, sandwiches for lunch, salads, soups, protein shakes, smoothie bowls and a full espresso bar with cold brew, lattes, frappes and ice-cream milkshakes. Hritsco said she'd been at the old location for about 16 years and hopes all her old customers will come see the new spot.
"A lot of them have found us but a few haven't yet," she said. "We hope to get some new ones too."
The Montana Department of Labor & Industry on Thursday announced the extension of the work search waiver for Unemployment Insurance (UI) claimants in Montana.
On Wednesday, the Department issued a scheduled email to claimants stating that the work search requirements were going back into effect starting August 23. This email notification was scheduled due to the expiration of the temporary emergency rule regarding work search requirements. Due to ongoing public health and safety considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the work search waiver will be extended. Claimants are asked to disregard the instructions they received in the emailed letter.
“DLI regrets any confusion this may have caused for UI claimants. We will be issuing a follow-up letter alerting claimants to the continued waiver of these requirements,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said in a statement. “We want to do everything we can to continue to support Montana workers who have been economically impacted by this pandemic.”
In addition, the establishment of the new Supplemental Payments for Lost Wages Program, has shifted resources within the Department for the implementation of the new program. DLI has received written guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on implementing the Lost Wages Program and has started programmatic efforts.
“This is a continuously evolving situation, and through the extension of the work search waiver, we know we’re helping Montanans impacted by COVID-19 get back on their feet,”Nordlund said. “Instead of focusing on work search requirements, our Department’s focus must be doing everything we can to distribute the extra $400 payments to Montanans through the newly established program once the federal government provides us with the resources we need to do so.”
Over the week of Aug. 1, 36,670 Montanans filed continued unemployment claims, the most recent week data is available. Claimants who are job-attached are still responsible for staying in contact with their employer and must return to work when requested.
DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance eligibility guidelines. Those with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers is available, and resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.
