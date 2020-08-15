Business Buzz: New, larger Missoula bistro/coffee shop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Lighthouse Espresso and Bistro in Missoula has a new location, just a stone's throw from its old location.

Owner Yvonne Hritsco, a longtime Missoulian, said the new location at 1925 Sherwood opened in July and is about three times as large as the old location on West Broadway. The former shop, with its semi-famous lighthouse-shaped coffee stand, was demolished to make way for a new medical clinic so she had to find something new and located a spot not far away.

"(The new building) had been 95% finished for a bingo parlor," Hritsco explained.

That never panned out, so Hritsco was able to sign a long-term lease.

With the help of her kids, the interior was remodeled and now Hritsco is more than pleased with how things have turned out. She's still not opening the indoor seating area because of COVID-19, but when it does open she'll have many more tables than the old location plus some couches, a fireplace and a counter where people can sit and look out a big window. There will also be a play area for kids.

"We're mainly focused on the drive-through right now," she said.