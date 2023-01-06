Business Buzz: New late-night breakfast option, big economic rebound for downtown Missoula

Here’s some business news in the Missoula area:

Those who pine for late-night food in Missoula but can’t find many options will rejoice in the news this week from Golden Yolk Griddle, a burrito and sandwich shop downtown located at the Mountain Line bus transfer center. The restaurant announced on Instagram that it’s starting a late-night breakfast service from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays starting on Jan. 13.

In 2022, 32 new businesses opened their doors in downtown Missoula and more than $12.5 million dollars was invested in downtown commercial projects, according to a press release from the the nonprofit Downtown Missoula Partnership.

That’s the second-highest number of openings since the first Downtown Master Plan was created in 2008-09.

“The record was 36 openings in 2019, the year before the pandemic. In 2021, 19 new businesses opened their doors, and 2020 saw just 22 businesses open,” the press release stated. “Since fall 2008, 291 businesses have made Downtown Missoula their home. During that same time, 132 businesses have closed. In 2022, only seven businesses shuttered.”

Of those 32 new businesses that opened last year, 12 are retail stores, five serve food and beverages and 15 are categorized as services.

“Highlights from the commercial investment report include major renovations at the Holiday Inn Downtown and Riverfront Square at 283 W. Front,” the partnership said in the release.

“Stockman Bank invested in tenant improvements on the 4th and 5th floors. St. Francis Catholic Church did some renovations to Reidy Hall, and NorthWestern Energy built a concrete wall around the power substation to accommodate public art.”

The Boone & Crockett Club invested a significant amount in roof repairs, maintenance, windows and masonry. Providence St. Pat’s renovated the ambulatory surgery center on North Orange Street and did some renovations in the Broadway Building.

Tagliare Deli is building out a new commercial space in the Old Sawmill District. In 2021, Downtown saw more than $38 million in commercial investment.

Downtown Missoula also saw $6.6 million in residential investments in 2022, down from $66 million in housing projects that started in 2021.

“The highlights for 2022 are the 36 new units at 230 S. 6th St. West at Hogan Senior Living, currently under construction,” the release stated.

“Still in the planning and permitting process are 12 proposed residential units on East Front Street near Kiwanis Park. There are also seven townhomes under construction in the Old Sawmill District. Of the 16 different housing projects in 2022, four are new builds and 12 are renovations.”

In 2021, two extraordinarily large housing projects on the Northside a short drive from downtown, Villagio at 200 units and Trinity at 202 units, started construction and should be ready for occupancy in 2023.

“Despite the pandemic and changing economic conditions, Downtown Missoula continues to be a major attraction for investment, commercial endeavors, and residential development,” said Charlie Beaton, owner of Big Dipper Ice Cream and chair of the Downtown Business Improvement District Board of Trustees.

“It’s great to see some of the larger and longer projects such as The Wren and the Beartracks Bridge come to completion. It’s amazing that we had more than 30 businesses open this year.”

The Resource Center at Missoula Aging Services is now accepting appointments for no-cost consultations for Medicare beneficiaries who are on a Medicare Advantage Plan. This special Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment period runs from Jan. 1 through March 31 each year and is the time when Medicare Advantage Plan enrollees can make changes to their plans.

“It is crucial that people take advantage of this opportunity to evaluate their Medicare Advantage Plans during this Open Enrollment period,” said Kate Cotnoir, resource center manager for Missoula Aging Services.

“If you are concerned that your Medicare Advantage Plan may not be working well for you, now is the time to review all your options. We urge everyone to take a look at their plans and schedule a consultation with our team if they have any questions or concerns.”

For more information call 1-406-728-7682 or visit online at missoulaagingservices.org.