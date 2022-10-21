Business Buzz: New leader at Home ReSource, Midtown survey, Legacy Lounge change

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Home ReSource, western Montana’s community sustainability center, has announced the hiring of Kelli Hess as its executive director.
Hess joins the organization 19 years after its founding by two University of Montana students. Home ReSource leads sustainability efforts in Missoula through its Zero Waste Education Program, Fix-it Clinics, zero waste systems initiatives, youth and adult work programs, and its largest program, the building materials reuse store. Home ReSource’s circularity-modeled reuse store keeps nearly 1 million tons of waste from the landfill annually.
Hess will lead the organization of 25 employees in its efforts to achieve the goals outlined in Missoula’s Zero by Fifty zero waste plan, the establishment of which was coordinated by the organization.
Hess most recently worked at the Missoula Food Bank.
“I look forward to joining the team that is the sustainability leader in our community and working to create a thriving future for our planet, people and economy,” said Hess. “Together, we can reduce greenhouse gasses and demands on our natural resources, while generating opportunities for meaningful work.”
Legacy Lounge, an alcohol-free all-ages late-night space on the Hip Strip in downtown Missoula, has announced it is undergoing some changes.
Following the success of the public visioning workshop held last month, the Missoula Midtown Association and partners are seeking additional feedback from the Missoula community. A survey is now available on the project website for the public to share their vision for Midtown’s future.
“We know many were unable to join us at the visioning workshop but would like to participate in the project,” said Melanie Brock, the association's executive director. “This survey will allow everyone to provide their thoughts and be a vital part of shaping Midtown.”
According to a press release, the goals of the Midtown Master Plan include building on existing Midtown planning initiatives, promoting equitable development, developing predictability for private investment and creating a sense of belonging for businesses, residents, and visitors.
The survey is just 20 questions and will be available to the community through Nov. 11. Survey results will help planners and engineers identify priority areas and develop a plan that will fit the needs of this growing area and the residents who live, work, and recreate in Midtown Missoula. Early next year, the team will draft a master plan and strategy for Midtown’s future, with finalization anticipated by June 2023.To participate in the survey or for more information about the Midtown Master Plan project, please visit midtownmasterplan.com.
Spectrum has announced that The Missoula Family YMCA has received a $30,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for its new youth innovation center. The grant is part of the broadband connectivity provider’s six-year, $8 million commitment to promote digital education and broadband technology in communities across the country.
The Missoula Family YMCA is a charitable nonprofit that focuses on strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. With this funding, the YMCA will open its new youth innovation center and expand programming to include coding, computer literacy, robotics and digital arts.
“In our online world, digital skills are critical to navigating everything from finding a job, to going to school, to buying groceries, yet too many families still have not adopted internet at home,” said Rahman Kahn of Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand. “As one of the largest internet providers in the U.S., Spectrum is committed to supporting local initiatives like The Missoula Family YMCA that promote digital literacy and inclusion and help educate to community members in Missoula about the value of adopting broadband in their lives so they can succeed in today’s connected society.”