Business Buzz: New leader at Home ReSource, Midtown survey, Legacy Lounge change

"We are currently undergoing a changeover in management for the Legacy Lounge," they wrote on Facebook. "We can't wait to share all the new and exciting things we will have in the future."

The business, at 529 S. Higgins, recently acquired a beer and wine license from the city.

Following the success of the public visioning workshop held last month, the Missoula Midtown Association and partners are seeking additional feedback from the Missoula community. A survey is now available on the project website for the public to share their vision for Midtown’s future.

“We know many were unable to join us at the visioning workshop but would like to participate in the project,” said Melanie Brock, the association's executive director. “This survey will allow everyone to provide their thoughts and be a vital part of shaping Midtown.”

According to a press release, the goals of the Midtown Master Plan include building on existing Midtown planning initiatives, promoting equitable development, developing predictability for private investment and creating a sense of belonging for businesses, residents, and visitors.

The survey is just 20 questions and will be available to the community through Nov. 11. Survey results will help planners and engineers identify priority areas and develop a plan that will fit the needs of this growing area and the residents who live, work, and recreate in Midtown Missoula. Early next year, the team will draft a master plan and strategy for Midtown’s future, with finalization anticipated by June 2023.

To participate in the survey or for more information about the Midtown Master Plan project, please visit midtownmasterplan.com