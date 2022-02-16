Business Buzz: New location for Winter BrewFest, applications due for summer events

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The annual Winter BrewFest hosted by the Missoula Downtown Association will be held in a new location this year because of construction on Caras Park. On Saturday, Feb. 26 the event will be held in the parking lot of the Boone and Crockett Club, otherwise known as the Old Milwaukee Depot Building, at 250 Station Drive near Higgins Bridge.

There will be over 35 Montana beers, non-alcoholic drinks, and a live DJ. No dogs are allowed at the event except for service dogs. There will be fire pits for warmth. The event runs from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and entrance tickets can be bought at the gate.

The Missoula Valley Winter Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Southgate Mall, near the entrance to Scheels, until April 23. The market features over 40 local vendors selling everything from bread to vegetables to socks. For more information visit the Missoula Valley Winter Market page on Facebook or Instagram.

The Missoula Downtown Association is planning for the upcoming summer events season and is accepting applications to perform and to serve food and beverages at both the Out to Lunch and the Downtown ToNight Summer Series. Applications are online at missouladowntown.com.

Operations coordinator Bram Moore said successful, dynamic food and beverage vendors are needed for both programs. Vendors are selected by the event planning committees based upon criteria that includes menu offerings, power consumption, size of vending operation, use of sustainable service materials, performance at previous events and membership with the Association. The deadline is March 4, and applications can be mailed or delivered to the Downtown Missoula Partnership office.

Moore also said that live, upbeat, fun and entertaining musical groups are needed to perform for the full three hours of each daily event. Selected by a committee comprised of volunteers, entertainment is needed for 26 separate dates. Local bands and regional or traveling performance groups are encouraged to apply by completing the online application and uploading three samples of music in the form of an MP3. The deadline for performer applications is March 11.

Both programs feature distinct children’s activities and entertainment each week, provided by organizations that primarily serve children in the Missoula area. The Association is looking for engaging, educational and fun activities for children of all ages for each program. Those interested in offering kids’ activities can fill out the online form. Questions can be directed to Gretchen Sutherland via phone at 406-543-4238 or emailgretchen@missouladowntown.com.

This year marks the 37th season of the Out to Lunch Series, Montana’s longest-running outdoor showcase of food and music. Held each Wednesday in June, July and August in Caras Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Out to Lunch is especially popular for downtown employees and summer tourists.

Downtown ToNight is entering its 22nd year of existence and takes place each Thursday from 5:30-8:30 pm in June, July and August in Caras Park.

Both programs remain admission-free thanks to the support of the Missoula business community. Sponsorships for each event are available.

For more information, contact the Downtown Missoula Partnership at 406-543-4238.

