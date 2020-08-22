Business Buzz: New Missoula brewery, food truck locater, financing help

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

An in-the-works new brewery in Missoula is on pace to start canning in December, hosting tastings and perhaps, eventually, live music.

"Tonal Brewing is a 10bbl independent craft brewery located in the beautiful valley of Missoula, Montana," owner Tim Graham said. "We're focused on our customers and making their craft beverage experience a great one. We are currently in the advanced planning stage."

He and his wife purchased the old Missoula Winery and Events Center on W. Harrier Drive and are in the process of tweaking it to fit their needs.

"It's a really great space," he said. "We've got a nice outside area. It's nice and quiet and comfortable for families and other people who want to get away. We're looking at doing some events and outdoor music and that kind of thing. A lot of people know this space."

Graham said he's been looking at starting a brewery for the past four or five years after traveling the western U.S. and bringing back beer to share with friends.