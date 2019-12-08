Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Commemorating its 80th anniversary, CTA Architects Engineers announced that the firm is changing its name to Cushing Terrell. Founded in Billings in 1938 by Ralph Cushing and Everett Terrell, the organization now has 13 offices in six states, including an office in Missoula. Cushing Terrell was engaged in the design of projects totaling more than $800 million in construction in 2018.
According to a press release from the firm, some of the signature work from the firm’s 80 years of service includes "more than three decades of health care design work with Billings Clinic, an increasingly progressive commercial partnership with Stockman Bank, and more recently, invaluable client relationships that helped launch the firm to a national presence such as Dell, Amazon, Target, and Google, among others."
Some of the firm’s notable accomplishments include design of the first LEED v4 Platinum office building in Montana and the nation’s first ammonia/CO2 cascade refrigeration system used in a grocery store. Among Cushing Terrell’s many current projects are sustainable office environments for Google, high school and higher education facilities across Wyoming and Montana, and government projects across the United States and around the world.
Thanks to a recent grant from the Montana Department of Agriculture, one of Montana State University’s agricultural research centers will deepen its explorations of small fruits and berries as options for Montana producers and consumers, according to the Montana State University News Service.
The Western Agricultural Research Center in Corvallis is one of the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station’s seven statewide research centers, part of the field research arm of the MSU College of Agriculture. The Corvallis center focuses on horticultural and fruit-related research.
Professor of horticulture Rachel Leisso will lead the project, along with research superintendent Zach Miller, program coordinator Bridgid Jarrett, assistant professor Mac Burgess of the Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology, and Wan-Yuan Kuo, an assistant professor of food product development in the College of Education, Health and Human Development.
“Cold-hardy berries and small fruits remain an exciting opportunity for Montana growers to reap high-value crops from small acreages by tapping into both fresh and value-added markets,” said Leisso. “Which varieties are more palatable to the consumer? We’re trying to get some hard data on that with our new collaboration in this grant.”
The project will focus on several varieties of cold-tolerant berries including haskaps, which are native to parts of Russia and Japan; domesticated saskatoons, also known as serviceberries, which are native to North America; aronia, which is known for its medicinal qualities; and sour cherries, which are popular for their juice. Some of those varieties are better to be bought and eaten fresh, while others are better for processing into products such as medicines, wines and dyes.
For more information, visit https://www.montana.edu/news/19329.