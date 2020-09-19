Business Buzz: New Nashville style chicken sandwich food truck

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new Nashville-style chicken sandwich food truck recently opened in Missoula.

Owner Nick Jackson said he sold out his first few days at the Kettlehouse South Side taproom parking lot on Myrtle Street. He offers chicken sandwiches, a chicken combo meal and fries.

Jackson is a University of Montana alum and calls his truck M80 Chicken.

He describes his food as "spicy," so be prepared.

Montana Housing at the Department of Commerce announced Friday two new housing assistance programs that will provide at least $550,000 of federal CARES Act funding for deposit assistance and assistance for repairs and upgrades for renters and landlords who participate in the Housing Choice Voucher, Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing and Mainstream Voucher programs.