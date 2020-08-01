Business Buzz: New Northside restaurant opens, hospital ranks high

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Soup Farm, a new restaurant in Missoula's historic Northside neighborhood near the Orange Street underpass, opened last week. It serves made-from-scratch soups like pork verde along with sandwiches, salads, desserts, drinks and seasonal specials. Right now it's a yogurt and herb-marinated lemon garlic chicken served with orzo and a tomato-cucumber feta salad. They're located at 901 N. Orange and are open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For the second year in a row, Providence St. Patrick Hospital was recently recognized as the No. 1 hospital in Montana out of more than 60 evaluated by U.S. News & World Report, according to a press release from the hospital.
Hospitals are also rated as “high performing,” “average” or “below average” in nine common procedures and conditions. U.S. News ranked Providence St. Patrick Hospital as “high performing” in aortic valve surgery, hip and knee replacement, and pulmonology.
For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized best regional hospitals based on high performing rankings across multiple areas of care.
Joyce Dombrouski, chief executive of Providence Montana, said this recognition is indicative of the hospital’s continuous strive for quality.
“While COVID continues to take center stage, it’s a tremendous accomplishment to be the recipient of this prestigious honor for the day-to-day, impeccable quality health care we provide to the residents of Montana," she said. "While all hospitals work to become the best at providing quality care for their patients, St. Pat’s provides data-driven, evidenced-based, high-quality and compassionate, safe and reliable care to all as part of our mission. I am proud of every caregiver who has made this incredible acknowledgement possible.”
The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.
