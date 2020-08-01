Business Buzz: New Northside restaurant opens, hospital ranks high

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Soup Farm, a new restaurant in Missoula's historic Northside neighborhood near the Orange Street underpass, opened last week. It serves made-from-scratch soups like pork verde along with sandwiches, salads, desserts, drinks and seasonal specials. Right now it's a yogurt and herb-marinated lemon garlic chicken served with orzo and a tomato-cucumber feta salad. They're located at 901 N. Orange and are open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For the second year in a row, Providence St. Patrick Hospital was recently recognized as the No. 1 hospital in Montana out of more than 60 evaluated by U.S. News & World Report, according to a press release from the hospital.

Hospitals are also rated as “high performing,” “average” or “below average” in nine common procedures and conditions. U.S. News ranked Providence St. Patrick Hospital as “high performing” in aortic valve surgery, hip and knee replacement, and pulmonology.