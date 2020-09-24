Business Buzz: 'New' Old Post coming soon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's some business news around the Missoula area:

The renovations of the Old Post restaurant and bar in downtown Missoula are nearing completion, and the new owners have even had a sign indicating they're opening soon hand-painted on the front door. Stay tuned.

Julie Lapham of Mann Mortgage in Missoula recently received the HomeNow Top Producer award from MoFi, a nonprofit serving Montanans for over 30 years. Lapham earned the award because she helped connect the highest number of Montana homebuyers to MoFi’s HomeNow down payment assistance program in 2019. HomeNow helps increase access to homeownership among Montanans who have good income and credit, but need help with the down payment. Since providing the first HomeNow down payment assistance in the state in 2016, Lapham has received the award three years in a row. She has helped more than 75 Montanans with over $750,000 in down payment assistance, which resulted in over $18.5 million worth of home purchases in the state.