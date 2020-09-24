Business Buzz: 'New' Old Post coming soon

Here's some business news around the Missoula area:
The renovations of the Old Post restaurant and bar in downtown Missoula are nearing completion, and the new owners have even had a sign indicating they're opening soon hand-painted on the front door. Stay tuned.
Julie Lapham of Mann Mortgage in Missoula recently received the HomeNow Top Producer award from MoFi, a nonprofit serving Montanans for over 30 years. Lapham earned the award because she helped connect the highest number of Montana homebuyers to MoFi’s HomeNow down payment assistance program in 2019. HomeNow helps increase access to homeownership among Montanans who have good income and credit, but need help with the down payment. Since providing the first HomeNow down payment assistance in the state in 2016, Lapham has received the award three years in a row. She has helped more than 75 Montanans with over $750,000 in down payment assistance, which resulted in over $18.5 million worth of home purchases in the state.
Buyers interested in receiving HomeNow access the down payment assistance through a participating mortgage lender. It comes in the form of a grant or 0% interest deferred loan. Buyers can receive up to 5% of their total loan amount, and the assistance can go toward both down payment and closing costs. The program is not limited to first-time homebuyers. Since the program started in late 2016, MoFi has helped hundreds of Montanans become homeowners.
“HomeNow continues to be one of the most useful programs available to many of the homebuyers I work with — and not just for first-time homebuyers,” said Lapham, who also recently was named Mann Mortgage’s Top Producer by volume. “I’m grateful to be able to offer this program to my clients. Without it, many wouldn’t be able to step into homeownership.”
“The down payment continues to be a major hurdle for working Montanans who dream of owning a home,” said Dave Glaser, president of MoFi. “Julie is a true rock star by ensuring that so many Montanans have access to programs like HomeNow, making homeownership a reality.”
For more information about the HomeNow program, visit https://www.mofi.org/homenow/homenow-down-payment-assistance/.
The Montana Department of Labor & Industry is alerting Montanans to a recent development in nationwide fraud schemes targeting unemployment insurance programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We continue to see reports of criminals applying for unemployment benefits using someone else’s identity and personal information stolen from sources outside of the agency,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said. “DLI has controls and processes in place to prevent, identify, and block fraud, to protect the integrity of Montana’s unemployment system. Montanans can help us with this cause by protecting their personal information and reporting any suspicious activity to the Department.”
With the help of the public, DLI has learned that criminals are using physical addresses of properties for sale, which are available online, in an attempt to remain undetected. DLI has issued an announcement to the Montana Board of Realty Regulation and the Montana Association of Realtors to elevate awareness and prompt action in response to this fraudulent activity.
DLI is asking the public to help combat UI fraud by:
• Returning mail from DLI that is addressed to someone other than themselves to the post office by writing “NATA — Not at This Address” on the envelope and dropping it in an outgoing mailbox.
• Notifying our fraud prevention unit if they did not apply for UI yet received mail that indicates a claim was opened in their name.
• Remaining vigilant in protecting all personally identifiable information.
DLI is continuously working to resist these criminal schemes. Between June 1, 2020, and August 31, 2020, alone, DLI has stopped just under $189 million in fraudulent payments, in addition to another $185 million in possibly fraudulent UI payments.
The Montana Department of Commerce today announced that six Made in Montana program members will produce 25,000 masks as part of the state’s “Montana Aware” initiative to promote safe and responsible fall travel.
The following six companies will produce the masks at their Montana-based facilities: Montana Robe Company in Belgrade, Glacier Clothing Company in Columbia Falls, Rebekah Jarvey in Havre, 406 Creative Vibe in Missoula, REcreate Designs in Polson, and Red Ants Pants in White Sulphur Springs.
“Made in Montana companies across the state have stepped up during the pandemic to provide goods and services to keep people healthy and safe,” Commerce Director Tara Rice said. “This partnership is an opportunity to support local small businesses, promote the important Montana Aware message to visitors, and continue to encourage responsible public health practices.”
The Department of Commerce will use a portion of its tourism safety allocation of Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars to make the masks available to Montana’s 19 Convention and Visitors Bureaus and six tourism regions. The CVBs and regions can then distribute free masks to travelers during the fall season.
