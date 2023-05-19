Here’s some business news in the Missoula area:

The Den, a new restaurant at 6995 Linda Vista Boulevard in the Miller Creek area of Missoula, opened on May 19. It was built by local businessman Dennis Round, who also owns Market on Front downtown.

The Den is “a locally-owned neighborhood market and restaurant offering a made-from-scratch kitchen with a family friendly environment in the Miller Creek community,” according to their website. It features a coffee bar and catering services.

To celebrate American Craft Beer Week, breweries across Montana will be releasing the 2023 Peaks to Prairie IPA, a collaboration of Montana Brewers Association member breweries and Montana producers.

The name of the collab beer, “Peaks to Prairie,” represents the wide range of geographical features in Montana, reflecting the diverse landscapes of mountains, canyons, river valleys, forests, grassy plains, and more. This collaboration beer aims to showcase the unique flavors and ingredients sourced from these environments. By combining elements from Montana’s peaks to prairies, the beer represents a fusion of the state’s natural beauty and agricultural abundance.

“There’s no better way to celebrate independent breweries in Montana than coming together and making great beer,” said MBA Executive Director Matt Leow. “This collaboration represents the culmination of the hard work of Montana’s farmers, maltsters, and brewers, from the fields to the taproom.”

This is the third year Montana brewers have collaborated with local producers to create a 100% Montana-made beer in celebration of the craft beer industry in the state. Thanks to the generous support of Farm Power Malt, Gallatin Valley Malt, Malteurop Malting Co., Montana Craft Malt, Big Sky Hops, Crooked Yard Hops, Flathead Valley Hops, Glacier Hops Ranch, Bell Crossing Farms, and Ravalli Hops, brewers were able to purchase their ingredients at a reduced rate. With their own unique IPA recipes, brewers unleashed their creativity and now they are eager to share their delicious brews with craft beer enthusiasts.

So far, 15 Montana breweries are brewing the Peaks to Prairie IPA. Each brewery will donate a portion of the proceeds of their Peaks to Prairie IPA to the Montana Brewers Association to continue to further the mission of promoting the production and sales of the freshest and highest-quality Montana-made beers. The MBA will use some of the funds raised to support scholarships for student researchers at MSU’s Barley, Malt & Brewing Quality Lab.

“Embodying craft beer’s cooperative spirit and fostering a sense of community, our collective effort to support the MBA truly showcases the principals of our industry,” says Ethan Kohoutek, brewer and co-owner of Ten Mile Creek Brewing Company in Helena.

Visit any of the following breweries to find a pint of Peaks to Prairie:

Bias Brewing (Kalispell)

Bitter Root Brewing (Hamilton)

Blackfoot River Brewing Co. (Helena)

Bridger Brewing Company (Three Forks)

Burnt Tree Brewing (Ennis)

Highlander Beer (Missoula)

KettleHouse Brewing (Missoula)

MAP Brewing Co. (Bozeman)

Missouri River Brewing Company (East Helena)

Mt Ascension Brewing (Helena)

Philipsburg Brewing Company (Philipsburg)

Ronan Cooperative Brewery (Ronan)

Sacred Waters Brewing Co. (Kalispell)

Shred Monk Brewing Company (Bozeman)

Ten Mile Creek Brewery (Helena

Participating breweries will be pouring the Peaks to Prairie collaboration beer throughout the year while supplies last.