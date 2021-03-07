Business Buzz: New restaurant planned for old Pearl building; free burritos

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
The mystery of what's going to happen to the Pearl Cafe restaurant and building downtown is a little closer to becoming less mysterious. The owners of the Burns St. Bistro hinted at their plans on Instagram. They posted a picture of a sign on the building that says "Stay tuned for the opening of Brasserie Porte Rouge" in the summer of 2021. A brasserie is a type of French restaurant, but details remain scarce. Longtime Pearl Cafe owner Pearl Cash retired at the end of February and sold her business.
The Trailhead, an outdoor gear store in downtown Missoula on Front Street, has announced they're opening a new gear consignment operation called the Gear Exchange in the basement. They're accepting lightly used winter gear for consignment now. Consignment is by appointment only and can be done by emailing gearexchange@trailheadmontana.net.
Local entrepreneur Paige Ward has opened a new store called Three Bales Home Supply at 1425 South Higgins Ave, Suite 100.
"This journey to opening Three Bales Home Supply started with a 500-square-foot studio apartment and a cluttered, exposed pantry cupboard," Ward told the Missoulian. "I made a vow to a plastic free kitchen by the end of the year. With hours spent perusing the corners of local antique stores to find lovely glass jars, to clanking into our local food co-op with a thrifted Longaberger basket buying bulk pasta and dried mango slices, I dedicated myself and my home to more intentional objects that are well-crafted, timeless and beautiful no matter where they perch."
Three Bales features objects and tools that are sourced with a "level of intent," Ward said.
"Ones that last, that are meaningful and that are made with high quality craftspersonship," Ward said. "That hopefully they become the objects we find in antique stores 80 years from now, or they become the treasures your grandchildren cherish when going through your attic."
You can get a free breakfast by joining a Zoom meeting with Missoula in Motion, a sustainable transportation office at the City of Missoula. City transportation planner Ben Weiss and intern Madison Young will talk about traffic-calming infrastructure, the need for slower speeds on neighborhood streets, safety, and lighter, quicker and cheaper solutions that rely on community involvement and innovation. Participants get a free breakfast burrito from Golden Yoke Griddle. The virtual meeting is 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on March 10. Also, if you log eight sustainable trips with Missoula In Motion you can get half-off an entree from The Notorious P.I.G. barbecue restaurant. Visit missoulainmotion.com for more information.
Le Petit Outre, a coffee shop and bakery retail store at 124 S. 4th St. West in Missoula, has remodeled the interior of the store for a better customer experience.
"We've revamped our space, made more room for you, and we're so excited to share what we created," the company wrote on Instagram.