Business Buzz: New restaurant planned for old Pearl building; free burritos

Three Bales features objects and tools that are sourced with a "level of intent," Ward said.

"Ones that last, that are meaningful and that are made with high quality craftspersonship," Ward said. "That hopefully they become the objects we find in antique stores 80 years from now, or they become the treasures your grandchildren cherish when going through your attic."

You can get a free breakfast by joining a Zoom meeting with Missoula in Motion, a sustainable transportation office at the City of Missoula. City transportation planner Ben Weiss and intern Madison Young will talk about traffic-calming infrastructure, the need for slower speeds on neighborhood streets, safety, and lighter, quicker and cheaper solutions that rely on community involvement and innovation. Participants get a free breakfast burrito from Golden Yoke Griddle. The virtual meeting is 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on March 10. Also, if you log eight sustainable trips with Missoula In Motion you can get half-off an entree from The Notorious P.I.G. barbecue restaurant. Visit missoulainmotion.com for more information.

Le Petit Outre, a coffee shop and bakery retail store at 124 S. 4th St. West in Missoula, has remodeled the interior of the store for a better customer experience.

"We've revamped our space, made more room for you, and we're so excited to share what we created," the company wrote on Instagram.

