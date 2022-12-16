Business Buzz: New restaurant, tech company lands job-creation grant

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

There's a new Italian restaurant on Brooks Street in Missoula at the site of the old Caffe Dolce. Business partners Ben Burda and Drake Doepke have remodeled the building at 500 Brooks Street and have now opened it as Florabella. They'll be serving up coffee, lunch, dinner and dessert along with a large wine menu. Their chefs will be preparing entrees like ravioli with egg yolk, fried sage, burnt butter and lemon ricotta.

Silixa, a Missoula-based geosciences technology company, has been awarded grant funding through the State of Montana Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund program to spur growth.

The company was notified recently that Missoula County would receive $55,000 to assist Silixa in creating 11 net new jobs over the next two years.

“Since Silixa’s Missoula office opened in 2019, we’ve experienced steady growth with increasing deployment of our fiber optic-based monitoring systems for applications enabling the energy transition across North America,” explained Thomas Coleman, Silixa’s general manager. “This grant from Montana Department of Commerce will help fuel our hiring plan where we are expecting to continue to grow our Montana workforce within the next two years, providing higher paying jobs in the area we call home."

The company worked with the Missoula Economic Partnership and Missoula County to apply for the grant money. According to the Montana Department of Commerce, the Big Sky Trust Fund exists to aid in the development of good-paying jobs for residents of the state and to promote long-term, stable economic growth in Montana. Businesses must pay at least $22.83 per hour to be eligible for the maximum grant award, which is up to $5,000 per full-time job created.

“It has been exciting to see another science and technology business growing in Missoula, capitalizing on great people coming out the University of Montana who want to continue to live in Missoula and use their talents to do work all over the globe,” said Nicole Rush, MEP’s deputy director. “We’re pleased that the Department of Commerce and Missoula County share MEP’s enthusiasm for supporting Silixa’s continued growth in Montana.”

Five Guys burger shop in Missoula is closed temporarily for remodeling, according to a sign on the door. The sign doesn't say when they'll reopen.

The Montana Work-Based Learning Collaborative, a network of public and private partners working to expand and improve on-the-job learning for Montana students, has released its first Work-Based Learning Toolkit for Employers. The toolkit is available for download from the Reach Higher Montana website, bit.ly/3hrN47W.

“Through outreach to employers, we have heard that having tools and resources, like this toolkit, would be helpful for businesses interested in bringing high school students into their workplaces,” said Kelly Cresswell, executive director at Reach Higher Montana. “The toolkit is a great resource for employers to plan and implement work-based learning projects that are both meaningful for students and add value to businesses.”