Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Get Air Missoula, a new indoor trampoline park and playground in Missoula, opened this past Wednesday morning. The business is located at 2501 Brooks St. in Missoula at the site of the former Flying Squirrel trampoline park.

Morning Birds Bakery has opened their new location at 223 W. Broadway, the site of the former Bagels on Broadway. After remodeling the interior of the space, they're now fully operational with an espresso bar, pastries, bagels, breakfast treats and lunch items.

The old Silvertip Casino at 680 SW Higgins is being torn down and replaced with a brand new Magic Diamond Casino, according to Town Pump director of corporate communications Bill McGladdery.

“We’re in the process of emptying the building out,” he said. “We’re starting demolition (the week of March 27). Then we have plans to open the new building in about 8 months.”

The new casino will have a liquor store, a lounge/bar area and gaming machines.

“We’re relocating all employees to other casinos, then we’ll bring them back when it opens,” McGladdery said.

Rendering of new Magic Diamond A rendering of what the new Magic Diamond will look like.

They were originally planning to remodel the building.

“Then we got in there and discovered the building was at the end of its useful life,” he explained.

The former Denny’s restaurant location at 2922 Brooks Street in Missoula will become a new Liquid Planet Grille, according to KPAX news. Scott Billadeau, a founder of Liquid Planet locations in Missoula, told the news station that the new restaurant will be similar to the Arthur Street location and will have beer and wine options.

Magpies Chic Consignment Boutique at 1118 S. Russell Street recently sent an email to customers notifying them that the business will close permanently at the end of June. The building it is in was sold to the Montana Department of Transportation.

The Sushi Palace in Southgate Mall in Missoula has announced that it's opening a new store nearby called Dessert Palace.

“We will be where Dairy Queen and Orange Julius used to be in the Southgate Mall,” the company wrote on Facebook. “We will be offering a ton of things such as boba, Asian desserts, sandwiches and salads, and fresh juices. With this great news that means Sushi Palace will be phasing out our boba. The exact opening date is still to be determined. But we will keep you guys posted! We are very excited for this opportunity! We are very excited for all of you guys to try all our sweet treats.”

A new food truck called Clark Fork & Spoon Kitchen has opened in Frenchtown. It's offering smash burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, cheese sticks, corn dogs, poutine and other specialties. For more information follow it on Instagram and Facebook.