Business Buzz: New soup and pizza restaurants in Missoula, distillery moves

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

A new restaurant in Missoula's Northside neighborhood is going to open "soon" according to a recent social media post.

SoupFarm, owned by former Red Bird restaurant owners Jim and Laura Tracy, posted a picture on Facebook showing their new restaurant is close to being completed, at least on the outside.

"SoupFarm is bringing the soup to Missoula," the post said. "Coming soon on the Northside."

The restaurant is located at 901 N. Orange St. The Tracys could not be reached for comment late last week.

Front Street Pizza opened last week at the ROAM Student Housing building at 315 E. Front St. They offer pizza by the slice or whole pies available for carry-out for now.

The Montana Distillery in Missoula announced this week they're closing their Missoula location and are planning on opening up in Stevensville in the Bitterroot Valley.

In a social media post, the owners said they've enjoyed being a part of the Missoula community for five years.