Here's a look at some business news in western Montana.
Stockman Bank has announced the opening of their new location on South Brooks Street in Missoula. The new facility is equipped with a drive-up, ATM, night depository and customer parking garage.
“We are very excited to expand our footprint in Missoula,” said Bob Burns, president of Stockman Bank Missoula. “With an additional banking facility, we will make it as convenient as possible for our customers to do their banking on either side of town.”
The public is invited to attend grand opening celebrations the week of Sept. 30 through Oct. 4 with refreshments, door prizes, and tours of the building. On Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m., there will be a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special check presentation to kick off Chief Charlo elementary school’s playground renovation fundraising efforts. The playground will not only benefit the school children but will be open to all of Missoula.
“Investing in our community is important to Stockman Bank and our employees,” Burns said. “We felt what better way to introduce Stockman Bank to South Missoula than by supporting a playground that can be utilized by our surrounding neighbors.”
The new branch at 3615 Brooks Street marks the 35th location statewide and the 3rd Missoula location including branches at 321 W. Broadway and 1234 Burlington Ave.
Stockman Bank is Montana’s largest, privately-held, family owned, community bank, established in 1953 by a Miles City rancher and businessman. They also offer wealth management services.
The 2019 Clean Energy Expo will be held in Caras Park on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. until 3 p p.m. in Caras Park in Missoula. This free event will showcase local solar and renewable energy opportunities and businesses, energy efficiency, and other efforts that are helping move the community to 100% clean electricity. The Expo also highlights other "buckets" that intersect with energy, particularly zero waste and active transportation. Missoulians can meet green businesses and non-profits that teach how to reduce their waste and save energy. Packed with family-friendly activities, the expo is aimed at connecting the community with many ways to take action today.
Liquid Planet on Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula has closed for remodel.
“We are planning to refine and move our downtown Liquid Planet to 121 W. Broadway while planning for two new bar and restaurant concepts in our current location (at 223 N. Higgins),” said Liquid Planet owner Scott Billadeau in an email to the Missoulian.
Kalispell Regional Healthcare opened Montana Children’s, the first children’s pediatric facility of its kind in Montana. Montana Children’s began treating patients in its new $60-million, three-story, 190,000 square-foot facility on July 1, 2019.
Montana Children’s brings together all the high-level pediatric specialists, some not found anywhere else in the state, to serve patients in an advanced facility designed especially for children and their families. More than 100 pediatric/family medicine primary care providers and more than 40 pediatric subspecialties, including cardiology, critical care, dentistry, endocrinology, gastroenterology, maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology and hematology, psychiatry, radiology, sleep medicine, surgery, among others, are members of the pediatric medical staff.
Montana Children’s pediatric specialty staff, including pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric hematology/oncology, pediatric neurosurgery, pediatric neurology and more come to our Missoula Regional Clinic, located at 1821 South Avenue, Suite 202, on a regular basis to see patients.
In Kalispell, the new facility’s first floor opened on July 1 and the second and third floors will open in later phases in the coming years. The first phase includes a 12-bed pediatric unit, a six-bed pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) and a 12-bed neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). All rooms are designed for maximum privacy with home-like comfort and large enough to accommodate overnight family members who want to be with their children. The NICU has dedicated sleeping rooms for parents who want to be close to their babies but need rest away from the sounds of medical monitors. Both the PICU and NICU each have a dedicated family room equipped with a seating area, TV, full kitchen, washer, dryer and showers to provide families with the comforts of home.
“Our staff has eagerly awaited the day that we can welcome children into the new facility and care for them in an environment built especially for their needs,” says Jason Spring, administrator of Montana Children’s. “We are leading Montana in providing services that traditionally kids and families have had to travel out of state to get and are incredibly excited to share this facility with the community. Montana Children’s isn’t just a health care facility, it is a place where children can feel at home, feel at ease, and feel cared for — in an environment made just for them.”
Set on the campus of Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Kalispell, Montana, the new children’s facility will eventually house many pediatric physicians, including the largest team of pediatric subspecialists in the state of Montana.
“Before the pediatric program started at KRH in 2015, thousands of children were forced to leave the state annually to seek pediatric specialty medical care,” says Federico G. Seifarth, MD, FAAP, FACS, pediatric surgeon and medical director of Montana Children’s. “Our new hospital will serve families across Montana. By providing care to patients close to home, we aim to make children and families more comfortable and allow access to pediatric specialized care to everybody.”