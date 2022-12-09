Business Buzz: New sweets shop, new psychedelic therapy option and grocery drama

Here’s some business news in the Missoula area:

The new Tea & Crepe shop in downtown Missoula, at 140 N. Higgins Suite 103, held its grand opening for the past two weeks. The restaurant's front door is actually on Main Street near the Empanada Joint, but it's connected to the MSO Hub building at 140 N. Higgins.

The new shop offers a variety of crepes, Thai ice cream rolls, bubble milk teas, smoothies and specials. The Limelight features fresh lime juice and graham crackers, for example. They have matcha smoothies, Oreo slushies, yogurt grapefruit drinks and all kinds of other treats. The proprietors have other stores in North Dakota, but this is their first Montana store.

A local radiologist, Dr. Timothy McCue, is aiming to reduce wait times for patients in western Montana by converting a former bank at 1510 South Reserve into the Montana Imaging Center.

According to McCue, patients facing potentially life-altering news regarding a neurological disorder or torn ligament often deal with agonizingly long wait times for critical imaging services.

McCue said across Montana, getting in for magnetic resonance imaging (commonly referred to as an MRI) or ultrasound scan can take weeks. As COVID-delayed medical procedures work their way through the broader healthcare systems, wait times can be even longer.

“There can be obstacles to getting an MRI in the Missoula area and western Montana,” McCue said. “I saw a need for more affordable imaging and shorter wait times for patients seeking those services. The Montana Imaging Center anticipates cutting those wait times significantly, leading to faster diagnosis and more peace of mind for families across Western Montana.”

He purchased an “open bore” MRI machine, which offers the most patient space of any MRI machine and scans patients faster than a typical MRI. A custom mural by local artist Tanya Lee brings a decidedly western ambiance to the suite.

Flipping a bank into a high-tech medical center took some heavy lifting. McCue and his team started work in March 2022. The process involved a nearly full gut of the building to convert into exam and imaging rooms, administrative offices, and a reception area. Framing in the drive-through bays created more interior space for the Montana Imaging Center.

Adaptive-use projects like the Montana Imaging Center are becoming popular as construction costs rise. Claire Matten, who led the sale of the Montana Imaging Center, says increased demand for medical services means conversions like this are likely to become more common.

“Breathing new life into a building takes vision, a great architectural and construction team and most importantly, the right zoning,” Matten said. “We’re seeing more people turn to adaptive reuse as the price of land, labor, and materials increases.”

Kroger, a national grocery chain, is in the midst of trying to acquire another national grocery chain, Albertsons, for about $20 billion. It’s not clear how the Albertsons stores in Missoula would be affected, but the deal has to be approved by the federal government first.

According to the Associated Press, Kroger chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen, who would retain those titles at the combined company, said the combination could save $1 billion annually in lower administrative costs, more efficient manufacturing and distribution, and shared investments in technology. He said the company would plow those savings back into lower prices, higher wages and improved stores.

“We will take the learnings from each company to bring greater value and a better experience to more customers, more associates, and more communities,” McMullen told investors earlier this year.

The first legal psychedelic-assisted therapy center opened in Missoula recently. Siblings Kavan Peterson and Kaley Peterson Burke have opened the Harvest Wholeness Center, where ketamine-assisted psychedelic therapy is available. Licensed medical providers, therapists and trained guides collaborate with clients on treatment plans, according to a press release from the company.

“The evidence that psychedelic therapy alleviates acute depression and trauma is overwhelming,” Kavan Peterson said. “Montana has some of the highest increases in depression, substance abuse and has been in the top five states for suicide for 40 years. It’s essential that we make the most promising treatments available now.”