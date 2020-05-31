Business Buzz: New walk-in clinic, more outdoor seating, Senate news

Here's some business news in the western Montana area:
A new Western Montana Clinic Now Care walk-in clinic will open in Southgate Mall in Missoula on June 1.
The new urgent care clinic is located across from Cinnabon inside the shopping center, with continued easy patient access through the entrance next to H&M.
“We are proud to serve the community from Southgate Mall, a location that offers seven-days-a-week service, easy access, and an abundance of parking,” says Western Montana Clinic President Dr. Pamela Cutler. “We are here to provide quick care when you need it — minor medical services, lab work, x-rays, and more. It is great to be part of the growth of our mall.”
Now Care has a continued partnership with Southgate Mall dating back to 1984. This most recent move is precipitated by the construction of the 110,000 square-foot Scheels sporting goods store, opening in 2021.
Now Care patients are seen on a walk-in basis with no appointments necessary. The clinic has both x-ray and lab capabilities, with a board-certified physician on duty at all times. Services are available seven days a week: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit WesternMontanaClinic.com or call 406-721-5600.
More restaurants and bars in downtown Missoula are getting outdoor seating. Second Set Bistro, the CREATE Art Bar and The Camino restaurant are all either already set up or in the process of adding outdoor seating as summer draws near.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is supporting a bill that he and other fellow Republican lawmakers say would reduce the United States' reliance on China for drug and medical equipment manufacturing and bring those jobs back to America.
“America cannot continue to rely on foreign countries like China to manufacture our PPE and critical drugs,” said Daines, a Republican, in a statement. “China’s lack of transparency and cover up of the virus made this global pandemic much worse — it costs lives and devastated our booming economy. The coronavirus has made it clear that we must bring drug manufacturing and medical equipment jobs back to the United States and strengthen our capacity to respond to future pandemics like we’re in today.”
The Protecting our Pharmaceutical Supply Chain from China Act of 2020 is making its way through Congress, and the text of the bill can be read online at https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/3537/text.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, is calling for additional funding for the federal TRIO programs, which are designed to provide services to those with disadvantaged backgrounds including students at the University of Montana.
“Low-income students, students with disabilities, first-generation students, youth who are homeless, have limited English proficiency, and who are in foster care, students in rural communities, and military veterans — all of whom already face greater obstacles to their learning experiences are often encountering a more substantial impact from COVID-19,” Tester and his colleagues wrote in a statement. “These students are at risk of falling through the cracks of our system and permanently losing a chance to pursue higher levels of education.”
