Business Buzz: New walk-in clinic, more outdoor seating, Senate news

More restaurants and bars in downtown Missoula are getting outdoor seating. Second Set Bistro, the CREATE Art Bar and The Camino restaurant are all either already set up or in the process of adding outdoor seating as summer draws near.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is supporting a bill that he and other fellow Republican lawmakers say would reduce the United States' reliance on China for drug and medical equipment manufacturing and bring those jobs back to America.

“America cannot continue to rely on foreign countries like China to manufacture our PPE and critical drugs,” said Daines, a Republican, in a statement. “China’s lack of transparency and cover up of the virus made this global pandemic much worse — it costs lives and devastated our booming economy. The coronavirus has made it clear that we must bring drug manufacturing and medical equipment jobs back to the United States and strengthen our capacity to respond to future pandemics like we’re in today.”

The Protecting our Pharmaceutical Supply Chain from China Act of 2020 is making its way through Congress, and the text of the bill can be read online at https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/3537/text.