Here's a look at some business news in the Missoula area:
Western Cider in Missoula has unveiled new, redesigned cans as well as a new cider in its lineup. Western has experienced brand confusion with some customers not understanding that Poor Farmer is a brand of Western Cider.
The three new cans will have their own identity: Poor Farmer, El Dorado, and Ranch Hand with Western Cider’s name featured in a prominent arch over the can’s illustration. Poor Farmer will contain the same cider as the original Classic, El Dorado will take over as the new name and look of the Hopped (named after the variety of hops in the cider), and Ranch Hand is a new cider style featuring a black can with a leopard Appaloosa mule.
The first of the new releases will be the Ranch Hand, which the company says is a unique, semi-sweet cider that has been a fan favorite in their Missoula tasting room. The new label designs for Poor Farmer and El Dorado will hit the shelves between November and January as inventory sells through.
A National Geographic adventurer will speak at the University of Montana on Sept. 11 about water, energy, agriculture and food consumption. Pete McBride, a writer, photographer and former National Geographic adventurer of the year will speak at the 400-seat Music Recital Hall at 7 p.m. that day. Two days earlier, on Monday, the W.A. College of Forestry and Conservation will also also show his most recent film, Into the Canyon, at 7 p.m. at the University Theater.
"Both events should be rad," said Brian Chaffin, a professor at the College of Forestry.
Office Solutions and Services in Missoula has been recognized by Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America as a Hyakuman Kai Dealer, which is a status only given to dealers that have achieved $1 million or more in sales during the past year.
“Our goal is to provide Missoula-area businesses with world-class products and support, helping encourage business growth within the community,” said Kevin Huguet, the owner of Office Solutions & Services. “We are proud to be a Sharp dealer and look forward to strengthening our customer relationships by supplying the latest technology and comprehensive document solutions.”
A hiring event will take place Friday, Sept. 13 at Southgate Mall by the clock-tower area for all workers.
The Missoula Job Service is hosting a fall hiring fair, and there will be over 20 employers there from noon until 6 p.m.
A local lavender farmer has written a book about her 18 years farming the crop in western Montana. Lori Parr self-published the book, which is titled "Lavender Farming: Secrets from a Hard Row Hoed." She'll have it on display at the 2019 Montana Book Festival later in September.