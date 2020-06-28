Business Buzz: New Westside cafe, Panera Bread hiring in Missoula, Inimmune receives $2M grant

"Our lease is up in November, and we're about 90 percent sure we're going to shut down that location," Lawrence said. "It's open for now, but we're just staffing it with one employee, and we just have coffee and pastries."

He said the new location has a completely new vibe.

"You wouldn't even recognize this location from the old Hunter Bay," he said. "We're stoked on it. We're going to add on as we go. We could have waited for everything to be perfect but we wanted to open."

Fans of the national restaurant/bakery chain Panera Bread will be pleased to know that the company is finally starting work on its location on Reserve Street near Target.

The company has advertised that it's hiring for positions in Missoula as well. An emailed request for comment from the company was not returned in time for this story.