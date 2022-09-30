Business Buzz: New YWCA Missoula executive director, Mexican Moose adds location

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The YWCA of Missoula’s Board of Directors has selected Jen Euell as the organization’s next executive director. Longtime YWCA Missoula director Cindy Weese will retire once Euell assumes her position in January 2023.

In a press release, the YWCA said Euell’s deep commitment to gender equity and passion for women-led change is evident in her experience and achievements.

Euell has spent more than 25 years working toward equity for Montana women and girls, including over a decade at YWCA Missoula, where she held numerous staff and volunteer roles. Euell’s experience as an advocate in the domestic violence shelter inspired her to co-create the GUTS! (Girls Using Their Strengths) program — designed to help young women build their self-confidence, identity, and peer support systems — at Women’s Voices for the Earth, in 2000. Euell brought GUTS! to the YWCA in 2007.

“I am thrilled with the Board’s decision,” said Cindy Weese. “I have known and worked with Jen for years, and I am confident in her ability to usher YWCA Missoula into its second century of service to the community. She is a passionate and visionary leader who believes that real change is possible.”

Euell currently serves as director of the Student Advocacy Resource Center at the University of Montana. Previously, she was the program director of the Women’s Foundation of Montana. Euell holds master's degrees in social work and environmental studies from the University of Montana.

“It is my privilege to join the long line of strong, visionary women to work toward the YWCA mission of empowering women and eliminating racism,” said Euell. “I believe now is the perfect time to build a culture of care at the organization, advance policy changes to benefit the most marginalized populations, and expand our prevention work to address root causes of harm and inequity.”

YWCA Missoula provides services to end domestic and sexual violence in the lives of adults and children, offers emergency housing, support and rent assistance for unhoused families, and transforms the community with programs that foster girls’ leadership and promote racial justice.

To learn more, visit ywcamissoula.org.

There's a new permanent Mexican restaurant in Missoula. The Mexican Moose, which has operated a food truck for the past year, now has a permanent location inside the Dark Horse Bar, right next to the Sunrise Saloon. They still operate the food truck at certain events.

Recently, the Department of the Treasury announced that it has awarded Clearwater Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Missoula, $16.8 million through the Emergency Capital Investment Program.

The Treasury made over $8.28 billion of investments in 162 community financial institutions across the country through the Emergency Capital Investment Program. These funds will support the efforts of community financial institutions to provide loans, grants, and other assistance to small and minority-owned businesses and consumers, especially in low-income and financially underserved communities that struggled during the COVID-19 crisis. The communities served by these ECIP investments are geographically diverse and many share a common characteristic of having suffered from a lack of investment as opportunity has been disproportionately concentrated in certain neighborhoods and areas of the country.

"These Emergency Capital Investment Program funds are providing opportunity to underserved communities across the country, helping them to regain their footing following the pandemic and strengthening their resilience against future shocks,” said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen. “These critical investments represent a significant step toward expanding access to the capital and services required to rebuild and fuel long-term economic growth.”

The Missoula Montana Airport has received $3.6 million in federal funding to expand the existing deicing area an additional 18,100 square yards.

The money comes from the federal infrastructure package, through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Grant program.

"Airports are essential infrastructure in Montana that help create jobs and keep families connected across our state,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in announcing the funding. “I’m proud to have secured these investments that will upgrade the deicing apron at the Missoula Montana Airport, which will help expand operations at the facility, improve safety for folks flying in and out of Montana in the winter, and grow Missoula’s economy.”